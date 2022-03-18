Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin live stream: How to watch Bundesliga for free

Bayern Munich will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday evening.
Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin live stream
- Click here to join bet365
- Sign up and deposit any amount into your bet365 account
- Start watching the Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin live stream at 17:30 GMT
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Top five football live streaming betting sites
Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.
- bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly
- Betfred – Great quality of streams
- BetUK – New site with great streaming options
- LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football
- 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams
If you’re looking to follow the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin, then bet365 have you covered.
If you are a new customer, you can sign up to bet365 and watch their Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.
You can join bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.
Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Preview
The league leaders have failed to win their last two league matches and they will be desperate to pick up all three points here.
Bayern Munich are undoubtedly the better team here and they will be the firm favourites heading into this contest.
They have managed to pick up four wins and two draws in the last six meetings against Union Berlin and the home fans will be hoping for a convincing win here. That said, Bayern have been vulnerable in recent weeks and it remains to be seen whether the visitors can pull off an upset here.
Union Berlin are currently 8th in the league table and they have failed to win five of their last six league matches. The visitors will need a massive slice of luck in order to get something out of this contest.
Watch live sport with bet365
Watch live sport with bet365
When does Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin kick-off?
The Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin kicks off at 17:30 pm BST, on the 19th of March, at Allianz Arena.
Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Team News
Bayern Munich team news
The home side will be without the services of Niklas Sule, Leon Goretzka because of injuries. Benjamin Pavard has tested positive for coronavirus.
Bayern Munich predicted line-up vs Union Berlin: Neuer; Richards, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kimmich, Musiala; Gnabry, Muller, Sane, Coman; Lewandowski
Union Berlin team news
Meanwhile, Union Berlin are without Dominique Heintz because of an injury. Grischa Promel is suspended.
Union Berlin predicted line-up vs Bayern Munich: Ronnow; Jaeckel, Knoche, Baumgartl; Giesselmann, Haraguchi, Khedira, Mohwald, Trimmel; Becker, Awoniyi
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins