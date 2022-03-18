Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin live stream: How to watch Bundesliga for free

Bayern Munich will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday evening.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin live stream

Click here to join bet365

Sign up and deposit any amount into your bet365 account

Start watching the Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin live stream at 17:30 GMT

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Top five football live streaming betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.

bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly Betfred – Great quality of streams BetUK – New site with great streaming options LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams

If you’re looking to follow the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin, then bet365 have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to bet365 and watch their Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Preview

The league leaders have failed to win their last two league matches and they will be desperate to pick up all three points here. Bayern Munich are undoubtedly the better team here and they will be the firm favourites heading into this contest. They have managed to pick up four wins and two draws in the last six meetings against Union Berlin and the home fans will be hoping for a convincing win here. That said, Bayern have been vulnerable in recent weeks and it remains to be seen whether the visitors can pull off an upset here. Union Berlin are currently 8th in the league table and they have failed to win five of their last six league matches. The visitors will need a massive slice of luck in order to get something out of this contest.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

When does Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin kicks off at 17:30 pm BST, on the 19th of March, at Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Team News

Bayern Munich team news

The home side will be without the services of Niklas Sule, Leon Goretzka because of injuries. Benjamin Pavard has tested positive for coronavirus.

Bayern Munich predicted line-up vs Union Berlin: Neuer; Richards, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kimmich, Musiala; Gnabry, Muller, Sane, Coman; Lewandowski

Union Berlin team news

Meanwhile, Union Berlin are without Dominique Heintz because of an injury. Grischa Promel is suspended.

Union Berlin predicted line-up vs Bayern Munich: Ronnow; Jaeckel, Knoche, Baumgartl; Giesselmann, Haraguchi, Khedira, Mohwald, Trimmel; Becker, Awoniyi