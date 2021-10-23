Bayern Munich will look to continue their impressive start to the season with a win over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga this weekend.

The home side are one point clear at the top of the table and they will look to pull further clear of their title rivals with a win. Meanwhile, Hoffenheim are 10th and they will look to build on their impressive 5-0 win over Koln last time out.

Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim team news

Sven Ulreich, Alphonso Davies and Leon Goretzka are injured for the home side.

The away side will be without Ermin Bicakcic, Benjamin Hübner, Håvard Nordtveit and Marco John.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kimmich, Sabitzer; Gnabry, Muller, Sane; Lewandowski

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup: Baumann; Posch, Grillitsch, Richards; Akpoguma, Samassekou, Geiger, Raum; Baumgartner; Bebou, Kramaric

Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim form guide

Bayern Munich have won five of their last six matches across all competitions. Hoffenheim are winless in four of their last six.

Bayern have scored at least three goals in six of their last seven league matches.

Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim betting odds

Match-winner:

Bayern Munich – 1/7

Draw – 8/1

Hoffenheim – 14/1

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 9/10

Under – 23/18

Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim prediction

Bayern Munich are in red hot form right now and they will be firm favourites to pick up all three points. Hoffenheim have shown an upturn in form in recent weeks but they are out of their depth here.

A home win seems likely.

Prediction: Bayern to win.

