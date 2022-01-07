Bayern Munich will be looking to fix their poor head-to-head record against Borussia Monchengladbach when the two sides meet in the Bundesliga on Friday evening.

Match Info

Date: 7th January 2022

Kick-off: 19:30 pm BST, Allianz Arena

Join 888sport and watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Bayern Munich have won 14 of their last 17 league matches and they will fancy picking up all three points here. However, they have struggled against Gladbach in the recent meetings and the home side cannot afford to be complacent here.

Gladbach are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the Bavarian giants. Furthermore, they have picked up 5-0 and 2-0 wins over the German champions in that time.

On paper, Bayern are a formidable side despite their Covid-19 absentees. They should be able to grind out all three points here but it could also be a potential banana skin for the hosts.

Gladbach will have to improve their away performances though. The visitors are winless in their last five away league games and they will need to be at their best to get something out of this contest.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Borussia Monchengladbach @21/2 with 888sport.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Back our Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction with 888sport

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Bayern Munich are in formidable form and they are overwhelming favourites with 888sport to secure all three points here. The home side are 4/11 to win this week.

However, one has to remember how well Gladbach have performed against the defending champions in the recent meetings. They have picked up two wins in the last three meetings against the Bavarian giants, scoring eight goals in the process.

The visitors are currently 6/1 to win here.

However, Gladbach have conceded 18 goals in their last six outings across all competitions and they are up against a side that has scored nine goals in their last two outings. Get over 4.5 goals at 15/8.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach betting tip: Get over 4.5 goals at 15/8.

Bet on over 4.5 goals at 15/8 with 888sport

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach from 888sport:

Match-winner:

Bayern Munich: 4/11

Draw: 22/5

Borussia Monchengladbach: 6/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 33/11

Under: 11/4

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Free Bet

888sport are offering new customers £45 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected Bundesliga matches throughout the rest of the competition.

How to claim the 888sport sign-up offer: