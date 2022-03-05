Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen top five betting offers and free bets for Bundesliga match

Bayer Leverkusen will look to continue their impressive run of form in the league with a morale-boosting away win against the league leaders Bayern Munich this weekend.

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen free bets and betting offers

Looking for a Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen free bet? Check out the top five betting offers for the Bundesliga game and claim them below.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Bayern Munich 1/3 Draw 5/1 Bayer Leverkusen 11/2

How to claim a Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen free bet

Claiming the Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen free bet at bet365 is simple. Just follow the simple steps below and bet on the action at the Allianz Arena for free.

Click this link to go to bet365 Sign up for a new betting account, filling in your basic details: name, age, address, etc. Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will deposit £50 in free bet credits into your account

How to use your Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen free bets

Claiming and using your free bets at bet365 is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £50 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen.

You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at bet365. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen betting tips and prediction

The visitors are currently third in the league table and they have picked up five wins from their last six league matches.

Although they have struggled against Bayern Munich in recent seasons, they will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset here on current form.

Bayern Munich were recently beaten by Bochum 4-2 and Leverkusen will be hoping to pull off a similar result here.

The away side have scored 21 goals in their last six matches in the league and it remains to be seen whether Bayern Munich can contain the away attack, especially without some of their key defenders and star goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen betting tips: Bayern win @ 1/3 with bet365