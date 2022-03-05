Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream: How to watch Bundesliga for free

Bayern Munich will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga this Saturday.

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream

If you're looking to follow the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

The home side are coming into this game on the back of five wins from their last six league matches and they will be confident of grinding out a positive result here. Meanwhile, the visitors are in similar form right now and they will look to pull off an upset here. Bayern Munich have done well against Leverkusen in recent seasons and they have picked up five wins from their last six meetings against Saturday’s opposition. The Bundesliga champions have been formidable at home in recent seasons and they are undefeated in 36 of their last 38 home matches in the league. The visitors will have to produce a special performance in order to grind out all three points here.

When does Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 5th of March, at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Bayern Munich team news

The home side are without the services of Alphonso Davies, Corentin Tolisso, Leon Goretzka and Manuel Neuer because of injuries.

Lucas Hernandez is suspended for the home side.

Bayern Munich predicted line-up vs Bayer Leverkusen: Ulreich; Pavard, Sule, Upamecano; Gnabry, Kimmich, Sabitzer, Coman; Sane, Muller; Lewandowski

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Meanwhile, Leverkusen are without Andrey Lunev because of an injury.

Bayer Leverkusen predicted line-up vs Bayern Munich: Hradecky; Frimpong, Tah, Tapsoba, Bakker; Aranguiz, Andrich; Diaby, Wirtz, Paulinho; Alario