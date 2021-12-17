Football Betting Tips — Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Watch and bet on Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 19:30 GMT on Friday, December 17th. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.
Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg preview
Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg team news
Bayern Munich possible starting line-up: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Hernandez, Davies; Roca, Musiala; Gnabry, Muller, Sane; Lewandowski
Wolfsburg possible starting line-up: Casteels; Baku, Lacroix, Bornauw, Brooks; Vranckx, Arnold; F Nmecha, Steffen, Lukebakio; Weghorst
Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg from bet365:
Match-winner:
Bayern Munich: 2/11
Draw: 13/2
Wolfsburg: 12/1
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 6/7
Under: 24/23
Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg prediction
Prediction: Bayern to win at 2/11 with Bet365.
