Football Betting Tips — Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

The German champions are coming into this game on the back of five wins in their last six league matches and they are currently six points clear at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg are 11th in the table and they have lost their last four league matches in a row. The visitors will be massive underdogs heading into this contest and it will be interesting to see if they can pull off an upset here.

Bayern Munich have an exceptional head to head record against Wolfsburg at home and they have beaten Friday’s opposition 23 times in the last 24 meetings at the Allianz Arena.