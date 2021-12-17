Countries

Football Betting Tips — Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

45 seconds ago

Will Robert Lewandowski add to his tally of eight goals in eight games tonight?
Bayern Munich will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win over Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Friday night.
 

Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg preview

The German champions are coming into this game on the back of five wins in their last six league matches and they are currently six points clear at the top of the table.
 
Meanwhile, Wolfsburg are 11th in the table and they have lost their last four league matches in a row. The visitors will be massive underdogs heading into this contest and it will be interesting to see if they can pull off an upset here.
 
Bayern Munich have an exceptional head to head record against Wolfsburg at home and they have beaten Friday’s opposition 23 times in the last 24 meetings at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg team news

Bayern Munich possible starting line-up: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Hernandez, Davies; Roca, Musiala; Gnabry, Muller, Sane; Lewandowski

Wolfsburg possible starting line-up: Casteels; Baku, Lacroix, Bornauw, Brooks; Vranckx, Arnold; F Nmecha, Steffen, Lukebakio; Weghorst

Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg from bet365:

Match-winner:

Bayern Munich: 2/11

Draw: 13/2

Wolfsburg: 12/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 6/7

Under: 24/23

Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg prediction

The home side have been extremely dominant against Wolfsburg in the recent meetings and they have managed to score 20 goals in their last six matches against Friday’s opposition.
 
Bayern Munich have picked up 13 wins and a draw in their last 16 league matches and they should be able to pick up a comfortable home win here.
 

Prediction: Bayern to win at 2/11 with Bet365.

How to watch Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg Live Stream



