Football Betting Tips — Bayern Munich v Mainz 05 Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Bayern Munich v Mainz 05 preview
Bayern Munich v Mainz 05 team news
Bayern Munich possible starting line-up: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Hernandez, Davies; Tolisso, Musiala; Coman, Muller, Sane; Lewandowski
Mainz 05 possible starting line-up: Zentner; Bell, Hack, Niakhate; Widmer, Barreiro, Stach, Lee, Martin; Onisiwo, Burkardt
Bayern Munich v Mainz 05 betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Bayern Munich v Mainz 05 from bet365:
Match-winner:
Bayern Munich: 1/5
Draw: 13/2
Mainz 05: 11/1
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 21/20
Under: 8/9
Bayern Munich v Mainz 05 prediction
Prediction: Bayern Munich to win at 1/5 with Bet365.
