Football Betting Tips — Bayern Munich v Mainz 05 Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

The home side are coming into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League during the midweek and they will be full of confidence. The German champions have managed to win five of their last six league matches and they will be firm favourites to pick up all three points.

Mainz are currently 7th in the league table with three wins and two draws in their last six league matches. The visitors have made themselves difficult to beat in recent weeks and they will be hoping to pull off an upset here.