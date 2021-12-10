Countries
Football Betting Tips — Bayern Munich v Mainz 05 Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

8 mins ago

Bayern Munich will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table when they take on Mainz this weekend.
 

Bayern Munich will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table when they take on Mainz this weekend.

Bayern Munich v Mainz 05 preview

The home side are coming into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League during the midweek and they will be full of confidence. The German champions have managed to win five of their last six league matches and they will be firm favourites to pick up all three points.
 
Mainz are currently 7th in the league table with three wins and two draws in their last six league matches. The visitors have made themselves difficult to beat in recent weeks and they will be hoping to pull off an upset here.

Bayern Munich v Mainz 05 team news

Bayern Munich possible starting line-up: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Hernandez, Davies; Tolisso, Musiala; Coman, Muller, Sane; Lewandowski

Mainz 05 possible starting line-up: Zentner; Bell, Hack, Niakhate; Widmer, Barreiro, Stach, Lee, Martin; Onisiwo, Burkardt

Bayern Munich v Mainz 05 betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Bayern Munich v Mainz 05 from bet365:

Match-winner:

Bayern Munich: 1/5

Draw: 13/2

Mainz 05: 11/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 21/20

Under: 8/9

Bayern Munich v Mainz 05 prediction

Bayern Munich are the better team here and they are in phenomenal form right now. The defending champions are currently undefeated in 33 of their last 34 home matches in the Bundesliga and they have an exceptional head to head record against Mainz.
 
The home side have scored 23 goals in their last six meetings against Saturday’s opposition and they should be able to pick up all three points here.
 

Prediction: Bayern Munich to win at 1/5 with Bet365.

