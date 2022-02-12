Bayer Leverkusen will look to continue their impressive run of form with a win over Stuttgart in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Match Info Date: 12th February 2022

Kick-off: 17:30 pm BST, BayArena.

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction

The home side are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive wins and they are unbeaten in five of their last six league matches.

Leverkusen will be the favourites heading into this contest and they should be able to pick up the all-important three points.

Meanwhile, the visitors are 17th in the league table and they have lost five of their last six league matches. They will need a major slice of luck to grind out a result here.

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 VfB Stuttgart @ 11/1 with BetVictor.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart Betting Tips

Leverkusen have managed to win seven of their last eight home matches against Stuttgart. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.

The last six matches between these two sides have produced a total of 19 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 11/20.

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart 05 Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart from BetVictor:

Match-winner:

Bayer Leverkusen: 2/5 with BetVictor

Draw: 17/4 with BetVictor

VfB Stuttgart: 6/1 with BetVictor

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 11/20 with BetVictor

Under: 9/5 with BetVictor

