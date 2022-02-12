Bayer Leverkusen will look to reduce the deficit with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund when they take on Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday evening.

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart live stream

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart Preview

The home side are currently third in the league table and they have been in impressive form in recent weeks. They are unbeaten in five of their last six league matches and the home fans will be expecting a comfortable win against a struggling Stuttgart side. The visitors are currently in the relegation zone and they have picked up just four wins from 21 league matches this season. They will be massive underdogs heading into this contest and it remains to be seen whether they can bounce back after losing five of their last six league matches.

When does Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart kicks off at 17:30 pm BST, on the 12th of February, at BayArena.

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart Team News

Bayer Leverkusen team news

The home side will be without the services of Andrey Lunev because of an injury.

Bayer Leverkusen predicted line-up vs VfB Stuttgart: Hradecky; Frimpong, Tah, Hincapie, Bakker; Andrich, Demirbay; Bellarabi, Wirtz, Diaby; Schick

VfB Stuttgart team news

The visitors are without Sasa Kalajdzic, Erik Thommy Nikolas Nartey, Mohamed Sankoh and Waldemar Anton.

VfB Stuttgart predicted line-up vs Bayern Leverkusen: Muller; Stenzel, Mavropanos, Ito; Massimo, Endo, Mangala, Sosa; Fuhrich, Marmoush; Kalajdzic

