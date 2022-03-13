Bayer Leverkusen vs Cologne live stream: How to watch Bundesliga for free

Bayer Leverkusen will be looking to pick up a comfortable home win when they host Cologne in the Bundesliga on Sunday afternoon.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Cologne Preview
The home side are currently 3rd in the league table and they are coming into the game on the back of a draw against the league leaders Bayern Munich.
Leverkusen are undoubtedly the better team on paper and they will be expected to pick up the three points here.
Meanwhile, Cologne are 8th in the league table and they have failed to win their last two league matches. The players will be expected to step up and produce a big performance here.
The visitors have failed to beat Leverkusen in the last four meetings and it remains to be seen whether the visitors can pull off an upset here.
When does Bayer Leverkusen vs Cologne kick-off?
The Bundesliga clash between Bayer Leverkusen vs Cologne kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 13th of March, at BayArena.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Cologne Team News
Bayer Leverkusen team news
The home side will be without the services of Andrey Lunev because of an injury.
Bayer Leverkusen predicted line-up vs Cologne: Lukas Hradecky (GK); Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Mitchel Bakker; Charles Aranguiz, Exequiel Palacios; Moussa Diaby, Florian Wirtz, Paulinho; Lucas Alario
Cologne team news
The visitors have a fully fit squad to choose from.
Cologne predicted line-up vs Bayer Leverkusen: Timo Horn (GK); Benno Schmitz, Luca Kilian, Timo Hubers, Jonas Hector; Salih Ozcan, Ellyes Skhiri; Dejan Ljubicic, Florian Kainz, Jan Thielmann; Anthony Modeste
