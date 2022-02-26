Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction: Bundesliga betting tips, odds and free bet

Bayer Leverkusen will be hoping to close in on the top two with a win over Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Match Info Date: 26th February 2022

Kick-off: 14:30 pm BST, BayArena.

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction

The home side have picked up four wins from their last five league matches and they will be confident of grinding out a positive result here.

However, they were beaten by Mainz in their last outing and the home fans will demand a strong reaction here.

Arminia Bielefeld are 14th in the league table but they are unbeaten in five of their last six league matches. It will be interesting to see if the away side can pull off an upset here.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Arminia Bielefeld @ 6/1 with Tebwin.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld Betting Tips

The last six matches between these two sides have produced a total of 21 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Arminia Bielefeld. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 13/18.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld from Tebwin:

Match-winner:

Bayer Leverkusen: 23/20 with Tebwin

Draw: 23/10 with Tebwin

Arminia Bielefeld: 5/2 with Tebwin

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 13/10 with Tebwin

Under: 13/18 with Tebwin

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld Free Bet

Tebwin are offering new customers £30 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected Bundesliga matches throughout the rest of the competition. How to claim the Tebwin sign-up offer: