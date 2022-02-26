Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction: Bundesliga betting tips, odds and free bet

Bayer Leverkusen will be hoping to close in on the top two with a win over Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga this weekend.
Match Info Date: 26th February 2022
Kick-off: 14:30 pm BST, BayArena.
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction
The home side have picked up four wins from their last five league matches and they will be confident of grinding out a positive result here.
However, they were beaten by Mainz in their last outing and the home fans will demand a strong reaction here.
Arminia Bielefeld are 14th in the league table but they are unbeaten in five of their last six league matches. It will be interesting to see if the away side can pull off an upset here.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Arminia Bielefeld @ 6/1 with Tebwin.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
- Check out the best Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld betting offers
- Find out where to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld live stream
Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld Betting Tips
The last six matches between these two sides have produced a total of 21 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Arminia Bielefeld. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 13/18.
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld from Tebwin:
Match-winner:
Bayer Leverkusen: 23/20 with Tebwin
Draw: 23/10 with Tebwin
Arminia Bielefeld: 5/2 with Tebwin
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 13/10 with Tebwin
Under: 13/18 with Tebwin
Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld Free Bet
Tebwin are offering new customers £30 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook. Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected Bundesliga matches throughout the rest of the competition. How to claim the Tebwin sign-up offer:
- Click here to go to the Tebwin offer
- Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
- Deposit between £10 on the Tebwin sportsbook at the required odds
- Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your £30 in Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins