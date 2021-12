Football Betting Tips — Bayer Leverkusen v Hoffenheim Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen will be hoping to bounce back with a win when they take on Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Wednesday night.

Watch and bet on Union Bayer Leverkusen v Hoffenheim live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 19:30 GMT on Wednesday, December 15th. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Bayer Leverkusen v Hoffenheim preview

Leverkusen are coming into this game on the back of a 5-2 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly. The home side are currently third in the league table and they will be hoping to reduce the gap with the likes of Dortmund and Bayern Munich this week. Hoffenheim are coming into this game on the back of five wins in their last six league matches and they will fancy their chances of pulling off an away win here.

Bayer Leverkusen v Hoffenheim team news

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting line-up: Hradecky; Retsos, Tah, Tapsoba, Hincapie; Andrich, Demirbay; Bellarabi, Wirtz, Diaby; Schick

Hoffenheim possible starting line-up: Baumann; Posch, Vogt, Richards; Akpoguma, Samassekou, Raum; Bebou, Dabbur, Kramaric

Bayer Leverkusen v Hoffenheim betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Bayer Leverkusen v Hoffenheim from bet365:

Match-winner:

Bayer Leverkusen: 4/5

Draw: 3/1

Hoffenheim: 3/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 6/7

Under: 24/23

Bayer Leverkusen v Hoffenheim prediction

The two teams are separated by just one point in the standings and they are quite evenly matched.

However, Hoffenheim are in excellent form right now and they are full of confidence heading into this contest.

The visitors have managed to win three and draw two of their last six meetings against Bayer Leverkusen and they might just be able to edge an away win here.

Prediction: Hoffenheim to win at 3/1 with Bet365.

Bet on Hoffenheim to beat Bayer Leverkusen at 3/1 with bet365

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen v Hoffenheim Live Stream

Go to bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Bayer Leverkusen v Hoffenheim live online from 19:30 pm BST on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Bayer Leverkusen v Hoffenheim Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: