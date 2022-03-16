Bayer Leverkusen v Atalanta live stream: How to watch Europa League for free

Bayer Leverkusen host Atalanta in the second leg of the Europa League last 16 looking to make home advantage count.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen v Atalanta live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Bayer Leverkusen v Atalantalive stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Bayer Leverkusen v Atalantalive stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Bayer Leverkusen v Atalanta preview

Die Werkself head into this encounter, trailing 3-2 which wasn’t the worst result for them. They played Atalanta in Bergamo in the first leg and were actually trailing 3-1 at half time. A brilliant goal by Moussa Diaby ensured that the Germans head into the second leg brimming with confidence.

Gerardo Seoane’s side suffered a shock loss to rivals Koln at the weekend. Nonetheless, they have won 17 of their 25 home games in Europa League and haven’t lost in the last 11 at the BayArena.

Atalanta on the other hand, have won every knockout game in the Europa League since crashing out of the Champions League. Gian Piero Gasperini’s men love to play an attacking brand of football.

Domestically, the absence of Duvan Zapata has been felt. The Colombian international has missed several games due to injury and in his absence, they haven’t scored as freely as they normally do.

La Dea have been pretty good away from home, losing just twice in 14 league encounters.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bayer Leverkusen v Atalanta team news

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Bayer Leverkusen have been rocked by news that teenage sensation Florian Wirtz will be on the treatment table for the rest of the season following an ACL tear against Koln. The youngster’s absence will be felt for sure. Star stroker Patrick Schick who has 20 goals, is injured as well.

A lot of onus will fall on Lucas Alario who’s in good form out there.

Bayer Leverkusen predicted line-up

Hradecky; Frimpong, Tah, Hincapie, Bakker; Aranguiz, Palacios; Diaby, Paulinho, Adli; Alario

Atalanta team news

The Bergamo giants have a few issues to sort out. Zapata is out injured along with Josip Ilicic. Mario Pasalic or Jeremie Boga could start.

Gasperini rested Rafael Toloi, Juan Musso and Remo Freuler at the weekend but all three men will return to the starting XI.

Atalanta predicted lineup

Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Maehle; Koopmeiners, Malinovskyi; Boga

Bayer Leverkusen v Atalanta free bets