Bayer Leverkusen v Atalanta live stream: How to watch Europa League for free

Bayer Leverkusen host Atalanta in the second leg of the Europa League last 16 looking to make home advantage count.
Bayer Leverkusen v Atalanta preview
Die Werkself head into this encounter, trailing 3-2 which wasn’t the worst result for them. They played Atalanta in Bergamo in the first leg and were actually trailing 3-1 at half time. A brilliant goal by Moussa Diaby ensured that the Germans head into the second leg brimming with confidence.
Gerardo Seoane’s side suffered a shock loss to rivals Koln at the weekend. Nonetheless, they have won 17 of their 25 home games in Europa League and haven’t lost in the last 11 at the BayArena.
Atalanta on the other hand, have won every knockout game in the Europa League since crashing out of the Champions League. Gian Piero Gasperini’s men love to play an attacking brand of football.
Domestically, the absence of Duvan Zapata has been felt. The Colombian international has missed several games due to injury and in his absence, they haven’t scored as freely as they normally do.
La Dea have been pretty good away from home, losing just twice in 14 league encounters.
Bayer Leverkusen v Atalanta team news
Bayer Leverkusen team news
Bayer Leverkusen have been rocked by news that teenage sensation Florian Wirtz will be on the treatment table for the rest of the season following an ACL tear against Koln. The youngster’s absence will be felt for sure. Star stroker Patrick Schick who has 20 goals, is injured as well.
A lot of onus will fall on Lucas Alario who’s in good form out there.
Bayer Leverkusen predicted line-up
Hradecky; Frimpong, Tah, Hincapie, Bakker; Aranguiz, Palacios; Diaby, Paulinho, Adli; Alario
Atalanta team news
The Bergamo giants have a few issues to sort out. Zapata is out injured along with Josip Ilicic. Mario Pasalic or Jeremie Boga could start.
Gasperini rested Rafael Toloi, Juan Musso and Remo Freuler at the weekend but all three men will return to the starting XI.
Atalanta predicted lineup
Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Maehle; Koopmeiners, Malinovskyi; Boga
