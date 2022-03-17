Barry Geraghty Tips for Cheltenham – Top Cheltenham Tips for Festival Final Day

Those following Barry Geraghty Cheltenham tips this week know he has had a winner on each of the first three days. The former top jockey rounds off the Festival with a 103/1 treble for Gold Cup day.

Barry Geraghty Cheltenham Tips for Friday

1:30 – Pied Piper in the Triumph Hurdle at 3/1 with Virgin Bet

in the Triumph Hurdle at 3/1 with 2:50 – Hillcrest in the Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle at 100/30 with Virgin Bet

in the Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle at 100/30 with 3:30 – Minella Indo in the Cheltenham Gold Cup at 5/1 with Virgin Bet

Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets Visit Virgin Bet Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Barry Geraghty Tips for Cheltenham – Triumph Hurdle, Pied Piper

“Pied Piper beat Vauban in a maiden hurdle at Punchestown and there wasn’t much between them,” said Geraghty. “Pied Piper then came over and won at Cheltenham [on Festival Trials Day] and destroyed everything here. He was really impressive.

“Vauban then beat Pied Paper’s stablemate Fil D’Or at Leopardstown and was also impressive. There was improvement expected in him from Punchestown to Leopardstown. Willie [Mullins] is very strong on his chances, but I’m gonna go with Pied Piper.”

A course and distance winner, the first of Barry Geraghty Cheltenham tips is a 3/1 shot Virgin Bet to follow-up on his win. Pied Piper could be the value play against the JCB Triumph Hurdle (1:30) favourite here.

Barry Geraghty Cheltenham Tips – Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle, Hillcrest

“The horse that really interests me in the Albert Bartlett (2:50) is Henry Daly’s Hillcrest,” said Geraghty “I don’t think Haydock suited his jumping. A flat track like that puts the emphasis on going forward. A big horse like him will be better suited by Cheltenham.”

Unlucky to unseat early on when hampered by a faller over course and distance on his penultimate start, Haydock Grade 2 winner Hillcrest would be a fitting winner in the silks of the late Trevor Hemmings. The second of the Barr Geraghty tips for Cheltenham on day 4 is 100/30 with Virgin Bet to go in again.

Barry Geraghty Tips for Cheltenham Gold Cup – Minella Indo

“I think Minella Indo won the Gold Cup last year with a bit in hand. If Henry [De Bromhead’s] horses are coming back to form, I like Minella Indo. A Plus Tard is favourite. He was very impressive in [the Betfair Chase at] Haydock, but then got beaten by Galvin.

“He’s an improver but the better ground, the better for him. If A Plus Tard was the real deal, then he would’ve overcome Galvin in [the Savills Chase at] Leopardstown with the pace he has. I think Cheltenham will suit Galvin more than Leopardstown with the pace of the race and the hill [to climb].

“Chantry House’s form last year was good. He was third in the Supreme the year before, so he has got class. He annihilated Shan Blue in Aintree having won the Turners and Nicky has massive faith in him. You would never have thought at any stage he could win the Cotswold Chase, and yet he won it.

“You need to be a proper stayer, and Minella Indo’s course record is brilliant. He won the Albert Bartlett, then was only touched off by Champ in the RSA and won the Gold Cup. With Henry’s horses coming back to form, he sets the standard. I think Galvin and Protektorat are the improvers.”

Barry Geraghty Cheltenham tips says back Minella Indo at 5/1 with Virgin Bet for a successful defence of the Gold Cup. This horse has course form figures of 121.

