Barry Geraghty Tips for Cheltenham – Best Cheltenham Tips for Day 3 of Festival

With a winner each day of the Festival so far under his belt, Barry Geraghty Cheltenham tips are back for St Patrick’s Thursday. See his best bets for day 3 of the meeting right here!

Our Top Five Cheltenham Betting Offers

Get involved with the top five betting offers for taking a punt on Barry Geraghty tips for Cheltenham on day 3 of the Festival:

Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet BetUK – Bet £10 & Get a £50 Free Bet The Pools– Bet £10 & Get a £20 Free Bet BoyleSports – Bet £10 & Get a £40 Free Bet Virgin Bet – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Free Bet

Barry Geraghty Cheltenham Tips for Thursday

1:30 – Galopin Des Champs in the Turners Novices Chase at Evens with Virgin Bet

in the Turners Novices Chase at Evens with 2:50 – Allaho in the Ryanair Chase at 8/13 with Virgin Bet

in the Ryanair Chase at 8/13 with 3:30 – Thyme Hill in the Stayers Hurdle at 100/30 with Virgin Bet

Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets Visit Virgin Bet Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Barry Geraghty Cheltenham Tips – Galopin Des Champs, Turners Novices Chase

“I like Bob Olinger, he was really impressive last year,” said Geraghty about one of the big two in the Turners Novices Chase (1:30). “I think his jumping will be better on better ground but personally I’ve been blown away by Galopin Des Champs.

“It’s the way he jumps and the ease with which he does it. Paul Townend had trouble pulling him up the last day, and that’s a good sign.” Galopin Des Champs is Evens with Virgin Bet to win at the Festival again.

The first of Barry Geraghty Cheltenham tips on St Patrick’s Thursday won the Martin Pipe on the New course at the meeting last year. He sides with Galopin Des Champs in this effective match with 2021 Ballymore scorer Bob Olinger.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets Visit Virgin Bet Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Barry Geraghty Tips for Cheltenham – Ryanair Chase, Allaho

“Allaho is the banker and going to be very hard to beat, but also he’s short because he was so impressive last year,” said Geraghty. This is the opinion of many pundits on the Ryanair Chase (2:50).

Barry Geraghty Cheltenham tips mirror those of plenty of others in the horse racing media. Last year’s Ryanair runner-up Fakir D’Oudairies has franked that form with Grade 1 wins of his own at Aintree and Ascot.

Allaho is a strong 8/13 favourite with Virgin Bet to win this race again. Only one horse in Ryanair Chase history, Albertas Run, has two victories in it. Allaho is all the rage to match that one.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets Visit Virgin Bet Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Barry Geraghty Cheltenham Tips – Stayers Hurdle, Klassical Dream

“It’s wide open with Champ, Paisley Park, Klassical Dream and last year’s winner Flooring Porter,” said Geraghty of the Stayers Hurdle (3:30). “For whatever reason, Champ hasn’t backed up his first run this season or last.

“He has the ability as she showed when beating Minella Indo and Allaho in the RSA [Chase] two years ago. That form has worked out well. If you could get him on his day, then he’d be very hard to beat.

“If Champ puts his best foot forward, then I think he’ll be the winner but I’m not certain after his last run. With Klassical Dream, Willie [Mullins] said he gave him a big break after Leopardstown at Christmas and didn’t get enough work into him for Gowran.

“He wasn’t fit enough so, if you allow for that and take his performance when he beat Flooring Porter instead. Klassical Dream did really well when he made the running which wasn’t the intention but he got the trip so well. He had the pace to win a Supreme.

“If [Paul Townend] can drop him a little and take a lead, then he’s I think he’s the classiest horse in the race. I go with Klassical dream over Champ because I’m not quite convinced we’re going to see the best of Champ.”

The third and final of the Barry Geraghty tips for Cheltenham, Klassical Dream is a 100/30 chance with Virgin Bet for a second Festival win three years on from his Supreme success. All three of his fancies together are a 13/1 treble.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets Visit Virgin Bet Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

More Cheltenham Free Bets Here