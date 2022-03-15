Barry Geraghty Cheltenham Tips for Day 2 of the Festival

Fresh from his winner on the opening day of the Festival, there are more Barry Geraghty Cheltenham tips available for Ladies Day.

Barry Geraghty Cheltenham Tips for Day 2 of Festival

1:30 – Sir Gerhard in the Ballymore Novices Hurdle at 4/6 with LiveScore Bet

in the Ballymore Novices Hurdle at 4/6 with LiveScore Bet 2:10 – Ahoy Senor in the Brown Advisory Novices Chase at 6/1 with LiveScore Bet

in the Brown Advisory Novices Chase at 6/1 with LiveScore Bet 3:30 – Chacun Pour Soi in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at 6/1 LiveScore Bet

Barry Geraghty Cheltenham Tips – Sir Gerhard, Ballymore Novices Hurdle

“I think he will be better over a trip and with a lead,” Geraghty said of Ballymore Novices Hurdle (1:30) favourite Sir Gerhard. “He’s the one. For me, the Ballymore revolves around him. Sir Gerhard is going to be hard to beat.”

Geraghty tipped the winner in the opening race yesterday. Sir Gerhard, the winner of last year’s Champion Bumper, steps up in trip from 2m to 2m 5f here. He added another Grade 1 to his CV at the Dublin Racing Festival last time out.

Despite short odds of 4/6 with LiveScore Bet, he’s the first of Barry Geraghty Cheltenham tips on day 2 of the meeting. His bumper background may suit him in good stead for tackling this extra distance.

Ahoy Senor – Brown Advisory Novices Chase

“I like Ahoy Senor a lot, he blew me away when he won at Newbury earlier in the season with an unbelievable performance,” said Geraghty. “”He beat Bravemansgame as a novice hurdler in the Sefton in Aintree.

“I don’t think the real Ahoy Senor turned up at Kempton. If he turns up in the form he was in at Newbury [after being] brilliant at Wetherby last time, he may be Bravemansgame again.”

The second of the Barry Geraghty Cheltenham tips on Ladies Day, Ahoy Senor, is a 6/1 shot with LiveScore Bet here. His stable companion, Corach Rambler, won the Ultima Handicap Chase on Tuesday, so Russell’s Scottish yard is in-form.

Chacun Pour Soi – Queen Mother Champion Chase

“Shishkin will hold form with Energumene but I do have to take him on,” said Geraghty, explaining that the Queen Mother Champion Chase odds for the favourite are prohibitive in his opinion.

“Willie [Mullins] says he’s going to train Chacun Pour Soi a little bit differently. He could be value to opposes Shishkin, who is so short.” The third of Barry Geraghty Cheltenham tips on Ladies Day is also 6/1 with LiveScore Bet here.

