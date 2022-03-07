Barnsley vs Stoke top five betting offers and free bets for Championship match

When Barnsley and Stoke City meet at Oakwell on Tuesday evening, both will be trying to bounce back from Championship defeats. Barnsley, who is in danger of relegation, is coming off a 2-0 defeat at Derby County on Saturday, while Stoke lost 1-0 at home to Blackpool on the same day.

Barnsley vs Stoke odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Stoke 11/8 Draw 23/10 Barnsley 2/1

Barnsley vs Stoke betting tips and prediction

The hosts were denied a third win in a row last time out and will be aiming to get back on track as soon as possible. Barnsley’s push to get out of the relegation zone hit a snag as they were defeated 2-0 by Derby County.

Prior to it, they defeated Hull City 2-0 on the road on February 22 before defeating Middlesbrough 3-2 in a dramatic match four days later.

Barnsley sit bottom of the EFL Championship table with 23 points from 34 games, six points behind Reading, and just outside the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Stoke City is in poor form, having been beaten 1-0 at home by Blackpool last time out. Since a 3-0 win over Swansea City on February 8, they have lost each of their last four games in all competitions, while failing to win any of their last six.

Stoke City is presently 16th in the league rankings, tied on points with Swansea City, with 44 points after 34 games.

Both teams have had a poor season so far in this, finishing in the bottom part of the league table. The hosts come into the game as the better team, and we believe they will win against a team that has failed to win any of their last four road matches.

Barnsley vs Stoke betting tips: Barnsley to win @ 2/1 with bet365