Barnsley vs Stoke live stream: How to watch Championship for free

Barnsley vs Stoke preview

Barnsley will be looking to avenge a 2-0 Championship defeat to Derby County in their previous match.

Barnsley had 48% possession and nine shots on goal, three of which were on target, in that game. Derby County, on the other hand, had nine shots on goal, two of which were on target. Derby County’s goal came from Ravel Morrison.

Barnsley’s Poya Asbaghi’s side has been rewarded for their goal efforts a total of seven times in their last six games. In the same time period, they have had seven goals scored against them.

Stoke City will be looking to avenge their setback to Blackpool in Championship action last time out.

Stoke City had 54% possession and 10 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the game. Blackpool had nine shots on goal, four of which were on target. Blackpool’s goal came from Josh Bowler.

A minimum of three goals have been scored in at least five of Stoke City’s past six games. During that time, the average amount of goals per match was 3, with Stoke City averaging 1.17 goals per match.

Barnsley vs Stoke team news

Barnsley team news

Aaron Leya Iseka, Victor Adeboyejo, and Cauley Woodrow will not play because they are all recovering from injuries.

Barnsley predicted line-up

Collins; Brittain, Helik, Andersen, Vita; Benson, Wolfe; Styles, Bassi, Quina; Morris

Stoke team news

Harry Souttar, Liam Moore, and Abdallah Sima have all been ruled out for Stoke City due to injuries.

Stoke predicted lineup

Bonham; Wilmot, Jagielka, Harwood-Bellis; Smith, Sawyers, Baker, Vrancic, Tymon; Powell, Maja

