Barnsley vs Reading Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

On Saturday afternoon, Barnsley and Reading will meet at Oakwell in a contest that might decide the Championship relegation race.

With Derby County and Peterborough United both on the verge of relegation, it might be a straight shootout to see who survives. The Royals are now in 21st place, five points ahead of the Tykes, who are in 22nd place.

Barnsley vs Reading Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Barnsley 6/5 Reading 23/10 Draw 9/4

Barnsley vs Reading Predictions

Barnsley will be looking to get back on track after losing 2-0 to Sheffield United in their previous league match. They’ve had under 2.5 goals in their previous five games across all competitions, and they’re hoping to get another five points to get out of the relegation zone.

Reading, on the other hand, is just one point ahead of them in 21st place on the standings with 33 points. They won 11 games out of 38 played, drew 6 times, and lost 21 times. They have the league’s second-worst defense, having given up 73 goals so far.

Barnsley has won all of their home league games this season. Their last three home h2hs have all ended in a 1-1 draw.

Reading manager Paul Ince has only picked up two points in his last nine league-away matches, indicating their poor road form. They’ve also lost two of their last three league away games. As a result of their recent unexpected home form, we expect a draw this weekend.

Barnsley vs Reading prediction: Barnsley 1-1 Reading @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Barnsley vs Reading Betting Tips

Barnsley will be looking to get back on track after losing 2-0 to Sheffield United in the Championship last time out.

Barnsley had 46% possession and 10 shots on goal, three of which were on target. Sheffield United, on the other hand, had 12 shots on goal, four of which were on target. Sheffield United’s goals came from Sander Berge (54′) and Morgan Gibbs-White (76′).

Barnsley’s preparations for this match were as follows:

In their last nine league encounters, they haven’t beaten Reading and are also unbeaten in their last five league home games.

On the other hand, for the past three league games, Reading has failed to win against Barnsley when playing away from home. Not only this but in the previous nine league games, they have not been defeated by Barnsley when playing them away from home. On the road, they have a very good record versus them.

Barnsley vs Reading betting tip: Barnsley vs Reading to draw @ 9/4 with Bet UK

How to Watch Barnsley vs Reading Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC. Alternatively, you can follow the Barnsley vs Reading clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK Follow all the action from Barnsley vs Reading with Bet UK

When is Barnsley vs Reading?

Barnsley vs Reading is going to happen on 2nd April 2022.

What time does Barnsley vs Reading Kick Off?

Barnsley vs Reading will kick-off at 19:00.

Barnsley vs Reading Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Barnsley Team News

Victor Adeboyejo and Cauley Woodrow are getting closer to returning, but Callum Styles and Micha Helik’s futures are still up in the air.

Carlton Morris will aim to add to his eight strikes in all competitions this season, but he is one booking away from a suspension.

Barnsley Predicted Line Up: Brad Collins; Callum Brittain, Liam Kitching, Mads Andersen, Rémy Vita; Claudio Gomes, Romal Palmer; Amine Bassi, Callum Styles, Domingos Quina; Carlton Morris

Reading Team News

Andy Rinomhota, a key midfielder for Reading, suffered an injury against Blackburn just before the international break and will miss the remainder of the season. Yakou Meite, meantime, has been hurt and will be sidelined for six weeks.

Dejan Tetek, who has been out for about three months with a hamstring injury, is not expected to return before the end of the month.

Felipe Araruna and Femi Azeez are both sidelined due to injuries to their knees and ankles, respectively.

Reading Predicted Line Up: Ørjan Nyland; Andy Yiadom, Tom Holmes, Michael Morrison, Tom McIntyre; Danny Drinkwater, John Swift; Tom Ince, Josh Laurent, Ovie Ejaria; Lucas João.

Best Barnsley vs Reading Free Bets