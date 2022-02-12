Barnsley vs QPR prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Barnsley, who are now in danger of relegation, will face promotion-chasing Queens Park Rangers at Oakwell on Saturday. The hosts are currently bottom of the Championship, eight points from safety.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:00

Date: 12th February 2022, Oakwell

Barnsley vs QPR Prediction

QPR lost 0-1 to Peterborough in the most recent FA Cup match, although they thrashed Reading by 4 goals in the most recent league match. They’ve conceded four goals in their last six league games while scoring eight.

Barnsley lost 1-2 to Luton Town in the league recently, and they were also knocked out of the FA Cup by Huddersfield Town. They have not been in excellent attacking form in recent games, with a total of 10 goals conceded in the last six league games.

For the past four league games, QPR has gone without a win against Barnsley when playing away from home.

Most football betting sites believe that an away win will occur, considering the hosts have won only two of the 14 games played at Oakwell this season. QPR has also gone undefeated in their past six league-away games.

Barnsley vs QPR Prediction: Barnsley 0-2 QPR @ 21/20 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Barnsley vs QPR Betting Tips

With 51 points from 28 games, the Hoops are in fourth place in the standings. In the league, they won 15 times, drew six times, and lost seven times. They have scored 44 goals while allowing 31 goals, indicating their defense has to improve.

Tykes, on the other hand, is at rock bottom, finishing in 24th place on the table with just 14 points. They only won twice in the league out of 29 games played, drawing eight times and losing 19 times. Their overall goals to conceded ratio are 18:45, indicating a poor attacking front.

Barnsley vs QPR Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 21/20.

Barnsley vs QPR Betting Odds

Match Winner

QPR @ 21/20 with bet365

Draw @ 12/5 with bet365

Barnsley @ 13/5 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 21/20

Under 2.5 @ 11/13

