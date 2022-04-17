Barnsley vs Peterborough United Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

On Monday afternoon, Barnsley and Peterborough United, both facing relegation to League One, will meet at Oakwell in a vital Championship match.

The hosts are now bottom of the table, 10 points behind Reading in 21st position with a game in hand, while Peterborough is 23rd, nine points behind Reading with the same number of games played.

Barnsley vs Peterborough United Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Barnsley 1/1 Peterborough United 11/4 Draw 12/5

Barnsley vs Peterborough United Predictions

Barnsley is in last place in the table, one point behind their opponents and ten points from safety. Poya Asbaghi’s team has won just one of their last eight matches. With a win over Peterborough on Monday, they’ll try to turn things around.

Peterborough is currently tied for 23rd place in the league, with Derby County in 22nd place, on points. Only one of Grant McCann’s team’s last five games has ended in defeat. They’ll look to carry that form into Monday’s match against Barnsley.

Barnsley’s prospects appear grim since Peterborough is in the superior form at the present, which should be evident during Monday’s match.

Most betting sites expect a close contest, with Peterborough emerging victorious.

Barnsley vs Peterborough United prediction: Barnsley 1-2 Peterborough @ 11/4 with Bet UK

Barnsley vs Peterborough United Betting Tips

Barnsley comes into this match after a 1-1 draw against Swansea City in the Championship.

Barnsley had 26% possession and 19 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the encounter. Claudio Gomes (54′) was Barnsley’s only player on the scoresheet. Swansea City had 17 shots on goal, with seven of them being on target. Swansea City scored through Olivier Ntcham (64′).

Whereas Peterborough United are coming off a 2-1 Championship win against Blackburn Rovers in their most recent match.

Peterborough United had 54% possession and 15 shots on goal, 10 of which were on target, in the encounter. Sammie Szmodics (83′) and Jack Marriott (87′) scored goals for Peterborough United. Blackburn Rovers had 13 shots on goal, two of which were on target. Blackburn Rovers scored through Ben Brereton Daz (77′).

The following are some pre-game stats for Peterborough United:

In the past three league encounters, they have failed to win against Barnsley when playing them away from home.

are unbeaten in their last three league away games.

Barnsley vs Peterborough United betting tip: Peterborough United to win @ 11/4 with Bet UK

How to Watch Barnsley vs Peterborough United Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

When is Barnsley vs Peterborough United ?

Barnsley vs Peterborough United will be played on 18th April 2022.

What time does Barnsley vs Peterborough United Kick Off?

Barnsley vs Peterborough United will kick off at 19:00.

Barnsley vs Peterborough United Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Barnsley Team News

Barnsley will be without the services of Michal Helik and Aapo Halme.

Barnsley Predicted Line Up: Jack Walton; Remy Vita, Liam Kitching, Mads Juel Andersen, Callum Brittain; Matty Wolfe, Romal Palmer, Claudio Gomes; Amine Bassi; Quina, Carlton Morris

Peterborough Team News

Steven Benda, Oliver Norburn, Joel Randall, and Dan Butler won’t play for Peterborough.

Peterborough Predicted Line Up: David Cornell; Harrison Burrows, Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight; Jeando Fuchs, Jack Taylor, Sammie Szmodics; Ricky Jade-Jones, Kwame Poku, Jonson Clarke-Harris

