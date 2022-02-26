Barnsley vs Middlesbrough prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

On Saturday, Barnsley will host Middlesbrough at Oakwell in their next EFL Championship match.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:00

Date: 26th February 2022, Oakwell Stadium

Barnsley vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Barnsley has had a poor run of form in the league recently. Despite their great track record, they haven’t won in a long time. Such a string of bad luck will only serve to lower their spirits as they enter this event.

Middlesbrough, on the other hand, has been in good form in the league recently. On the road, though, they are ordinary. However, in this match, such a streak will be meaningless.

As a result, we predict the visitors to win at Oakwell on Saturday. Given the foregoing, we anticipate a one-sided low-scoring contest.

Barnsley vs Middlesbrough Prediction: Barnsley 0-2 Middlesbrough @ 5/6 with Bet Storm.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Barnsley vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

So far this season, Barnsley hasn’t cut down any trees. They stay at the table’s very bottom. It’s been a long time since they’ve had a winning season in this league. They also have a shaky offensive and defensive lineup.

They have, nevertheless, recently managed to win two games. The most recent of these occurred in the most recent Championship match, which was played away from home against Hull City. As they prepare to face Middlesbrough in their next match, such a streak will be meaningless.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough has been putting in solid performances at regular intervals. They were able to enter the safe zone as a result of such recordings. They will be aiming for the top spot despite presently being in sixth place on the table.

They’ve won three of their last five league games, accumulating 10 points in the process for a total of 52 points on the table. Following their current form, they will be in a good mood.

Barnsley vs Middlesbrough Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 6/5.

Barnsley vs Middlesbrough Betting Odds

Match Winner

Middlesbrough @ 5/6 with Bet Storm

Draw @ 12/5 with Bet Storm

Barnsley @ 18/5 with Bet Storm

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 6/5

Under 2.5 @ 8/11

Barnsley vs Middlesbrough Free Bet

