Barnsley vs Fulham live stream: How to watch Championship for free

On Saturday, Barnsley hosts Fulham in the EFL Championship at Oakwell Stadium, with both teams having had contrasting seasons so far. Watch the live stream easily by following the guide below.

Barnsley vs Fulham preview

Barnsley will come into this match with a 1-1 draw against Stoke City in the Championship.

Barnsley had 42% possession and 7 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the encounter. Barnsley’s sole goal came from Domingos Quina in the 70th minute. Stoke City, on the other hand, had 11 shots on goal, two of which were on target. Stoke City’s goal came from Lewis Baker (95′).

Whereas Fulham will enter this match on the back of a 1-5 Championship victory against Swansea City in their most recent match.

Fulham had 62% possession and 12 shots on goal, seven of which were on target, in the encounter. Aleksandar Mitrovi (46′), Bobby De Cordova-Reid (73′), and Neco Williams (77′, 85′) scored for Fulham. Swansea City had five shots on goal, three of which were on target. Swansea City scored with Ben Cabango and Jol Piroe (75′).

Barnsley vs Fulham team news

Barnsley team news

Following their 1-1 draw against Stoke City last time out, Barnsley has no new injury concerns. Cauley Woodrow, Victor Adeboyejo, and Aaron Leya Iseka remain on the sidelines with injuries.

Barnsley predicted line-up

Collins; Andersen, Helik, Kitching; Brittain, Styles, Gomes, Vita; Bassi, Morris, Quina

Fulham team news

Due to illness, Tom Cairney is uncertain for the game. Terence Kongolo, on the other hand, is still out with an injury.

Fulham predicted lineup

Rodak; Williams, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Seri; Wilson, Carvalho, Kebano; Mitrovic

