Barnsley vs Bristol City live stream: How to watch Championship for free

Barnsley will face Bristol City at the Oakwell Ground on Tuesday night as the EFL Championship continues this week.

Barnsley vs Bristol City preview

Barnsley comes into this game off a 1-1 tie against Fulham in the Championship. Barnsley had 33% possession and eight shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the match. Carlton Morris (44′) scored the goal for Barnsley. Fulham had 16 shots on goal, three of which were on target. Fulham’s Harry Wilson scored in the 86th minute.

Barnsley’s ability to hold out for a full 90 minutes has been all too rare in recent years. Barnsley has been scored against in five of their last six games, conceding seven goals in the process.

Whereas Bristol City will enter this match on the back of a 1-0 Championship victory over Blackburn Rovers in their previous match.

Bristol City had 47% possession and eight shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Andreas Weimann (92′) scored for Bristol City. Blackburn Rovers had 14 shots on goal, seven of which were on target.

Barnsley vs Bristol City team news

Barnsley team news

On Tuesday, the hosts will be without Cauley Woodrow, Victor Adeboyejo, and Aaron Leya Iseka due to injuries to all three players.

Barnsley predicted line-up

Collins; Brittain, Andersen, Helik, Kitching; Palmer, Gomes; Vita, Bassi, Quina; Morris

Bristol City team news

Kasey Palmer, Andy King, Callum O’Dowda, George Tanner, and Nathan Baker are among the visiting players who have been injured.

Bristol City predicted lineup

Bentley; Weimann, Cundy, Klose, Atkinson, Dasilva; Scott, Massengo, James; Martin, Semenyo

