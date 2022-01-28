Barnsley vs Bournemouth prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

On Saturday, Bournemouth will travel to Oakwell stadium to face Barnsley in a Championship match.

Match Info:

Date: 29th January 2022

Kick-off: 20:00, Oakwell Stadium

Barnsley vs Bournemouth Prediction

With 49 points from 27 games, the Cherries sit in third place in the table. In the league, they won 14 times, drew seven times, and lost six times. They have a total of 43 goals while allowing only 24 goals, demonstrating their superior attacking and defensive structure.

Barnsley, on the other hand, is at the bottom of the table, finishing in 24th place with just 14 points. They only won twice in the league, drawing eight times, and lost fifteen times. Their overall goals-against ratio is 17:38, the poorest in the Championship, highlighting their awful lineup.

The football betting sites can predict that the visitors will be standing tall at Oakwell this weekend based on their previous head-to-head matches and league standings. In addition, the visitors have gone undefeated in 78 percent of their road games this season.

Barnsley vs Bournemouth Prediction: Barnsley 0-2 Bournemouth @ 7/10 with Betfred.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Barnsley vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Barnsley will be seeking to improve on their last outing, which saw them lose 3-0 to Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

Barnsley games have become increasingly thrilling in recent years. In their last six meetings, both clubs have scored a total of 21 goals (at an average of 3.5 goals per game), with Barnsley scoring eight of them.

Bournemouth has scored nine goals in their last six matches, led by Scott Parker. During those same matches, they have been outscored by a total of six goals.

Barnsley vs Bournemouth Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 22/19.

Barnsley vs Bournemouth Betting Odds

Match Winner

Bournemouth @ 7/10 with betfred

Draw @ 13/5 with betfred

Barnsley @ 9/2 with betfred

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 22/19

Under 2.5 @ 4/5

