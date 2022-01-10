Barcelona vs Real Madrid Prediction: Spanish Super Cup Betting Tips, Odds and Free Bet

EL CLASICO comes to Saudi Arabia this week, as Spain’s two powerhouses, Barcelona and Real Madid, take on each other in the semi-finals of the Super Cup.

Match Info

Date: Wednesday, 12th January

Kick-Off: 7pm GMT, King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Predictions

The fortunes of the two clubs couldn’t be much different this season. Real Madrid are flying high at the top of La Liga, while Barcelona are floundering in 6th, mired in debt and seemingly beset by unrest.

Barcelona come into the game on the back of a poor 1-1 draw with Granada, after conceding in the 89th minute. However, that game at least kept their unbeaten streak alive, stretching it to six games. Real Madrid, on the other hand, are fresh from a 4-1 thrashing of Valencia, and they are now top of La Liga by five points.

Barcelona are beset by injury problems coming into the game, with Sergi Roberto, Eric Garcia and Martin Braithwaite all keeping the physios busy. Teenage superstar Pedri is also out, after coming down with COVID-19, which has also kept Ferran Torres out the game.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has stated that he has just two injury concerns ahead of the clash, with Gareth Bale and Mariano Diaz both potentially out of action. This means that both Luka Jovic and Dani Carvajal should be fit to play at least a part in the match.

Everything about this match screams a Real Madrid win, and we’d be tempted to bet on Real Madrid to win with a -1 handicap. Benzema and Vinicius both look too good to keep away from goal at the moment, so expect them to give the La Blaugrana defence a tough test on Wednesday evening.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction: Real Madrid -1 @ 13/5 with LiveScore Bet

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Real Madrid are currently prolific in front of goal, with Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior occupying the top two places in the table of La Liga top scorers. What’s more, the Real defence is one of the stingiest in the league, with only Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao conceding fewer goals.

This points to the Real Madrid forward line giving the Barcelona defence a tough time, especially as the Catalans have conceded 23 goals in 20 La Liga games this season. Scoring hasn’t been such an issue for Barca, but they should still find it tough to penetrate the strong Real defence.

We really like the chances of Real shutting out their opponents, as well as scoring a couple themselves. A punt on a 2-0 Real win at 8/1 is hugely attractive.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid betting tips: Barcelona 0 Real Madrid 2 @ 8/1 with LiveScore Bet

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Match Odds

Barcelona @ 13/5 with LiveScore Bet

Draw @ 27/10 with LiveScore Bet

Real Madrid @ 19/20 with LiveScore Bet

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 8/13 with LiveScore Bet

Under 2.5 goals @ 5/4 with LiveScore Bet

