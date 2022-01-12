Barcelona host Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday evening and they will be hoping they pull off a morale-boosting win at home.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Preview

The Catalan giants have had a disappointing season by their standards and they are currently 6th in the league table. On the other hand, Real Madrid have been flying high all season and they are currently five points clear at the top of the Spanish league table. A win over Real Madrid could give Barcelona some much-needed confidence boost and it could help get their season back on track. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will be looking to extend their fine run of form against Barcelona in recent seasons. They have picked up four wins and a draw in their last six meetings against Barcelona.

When does Barcelona vs Real Madrid kick-off?

The Spanish Super Cup clash between Barcelona vs Real Madrid kicks off at 19:00 pm BST, on the 12th of January, at Camp Nou.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Team News

Barcelona team news

Barcelona will be without the services of Sergi Roberto and Eric Garcia due to injuries.

Barcelona predicted line-up vs Real Madrid: Ter Stegen; Dest, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Gonzalez, Busquets, Gavi; Dembele, De Jong, Depay

Real Madrid team news

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will be without the services of Gareth Bale due to an injury.

Real Madrid predicted line-up vs Barcelona : Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

