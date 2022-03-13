Barcelona vs Osasuna live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Barcelona will be hoping to boost their Champions League qualification hopes with a home win over Osasuna in the Spanish league on Sunday night.

Barcelona vs Osasuna live stream

Barcelona vs Osasuna Preview

The home side are in impressive form right now and they have picked up five wins and a draw from the last six league matches. On paper, the Catalan giants are overwhelming favourites here and the home fans will be expecting a comfortable victory. Meanwhile, Osasuna are 11th in the league table and they are heading into this game on the back of two defeats in the last three league matches. Furthermore, they have picked up just one win from their last six meetings against Barcelona and they will have to improve considerably in order to pull off an upset here.

When does Barcelona vs Osasuna kick-off?

The La Liga clash between Barcelona vs Osasuna kicks off at 20:00 pm BST, on the 13th of March, at Camp Nou.

Barcelona vs Osasuna Team News

Barcelona team news

The home side have a considerable injury list and they will be without the services of Samuel Umtiti, Moussa Wague, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto Alex Balde due to injuries.

Barcelona predicted line-up vs Osasuna: Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, Pique, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, F de Jong; Dembele, Aubameyang, Torres

Osasuna team news