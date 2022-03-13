Barcelona vs Osasuna live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Barcelona will be hoping to boost their Champions League qualification hopes with a home win over Osasuna in the Spanish league on Sunday night.
Barcelona vs Osasuna live stream
- Click here to join bet365
- Sign up and deposit any amount into your bet365 account
- Start watching the Barcelona vs Osasuna live stream at 20:00 GMT
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Top five football live streaming betting sites
Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.
- bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly
- Betfred – Great quality of streams
- BetUK – New site with great streaming options
- LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football
- 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams
If you’re looking to follow the La Liga match between Barcelona vs Osasuna, then bet365 have you covered.
If you are a new customer, you can sign up to bet365 and watch their Barcelona vs Osasuna live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.
You can join bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.
Barcelona vs Osasuna Preview
The home side are in impressive form right now and they have picked up five wins and a draw from the last six league matches. On paper, the Catalan giants are overwhelming favourites here and the home fans will be expecting a comfortable victory.
Meanwhile, Osasuna are 11th in the league table and they are heading into this game on the back of two defeats in the last three league matches. Furthermore, they have picked up just one win from their last six meetings against Barcelona and they will have to improve considerably in order to pull off an upset here.
Watch live sport with bet365
Watch live sport with bet365
When does Barcelona vs Osasuna kick-off?
The La Liga clash between Barcelona vs Osasuna kicks off at 20:00 pm BST, on the 13th of March, at Camp Nou.
Barcelona vs Osasuna Team News
Barcelona team news
The home side have a considerable injury list and they will be without the services of Samuel Umtiti, Moussa Wague, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto Alex Balde due to injuries.
Barcelona predicted line-up vs Osasuna: Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, Pique, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, F de Jong; Dembele, Aubameyang, Torres
Osasuna team news
Osasuna will be without Jesus Areso because of an injury and Chimy Avila because of suspension.
Osasuna predicted line-up vs Barcelona: Herrera; Vidal, D Garcia, Cruz, M Sanchez; J Martinez, Torro, Moncayola, R Garcia; Kike, Budimir
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins