Barcelona vs Galatasaray top five betting offers and free bets for Europa League match

When Barcelona welcomes Galatasaray to Camp Nou for the first leg of their last-16 tie on Thursday evening, they will be hoping to get one step closer to Europa League success. To go this far, the Catalan giants beat Napoli 5-3 on aggregate, while their visitors finished first in Europe’s secondary competition’s group stage.

Barcelona vs Galatasaray odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Barcelona 1/7 Draw 7/1 Galatasaray 18/1

Barcelona vs Galatasaray betting tips and prediction

The La Liga heavyweights had to overcome the threat of Napoli in the playoff round, while the visitors come into the game having finished first in their group.

Last Sunday, high-flying Barcelona had to dig deep to win a hard-fought 2-1 victory over a tenacious Elche team in La Liga.

Xavi’s team has already won each of their past four games, and they have now gone eight games without losing in all competitions.

They will now attempt to continue their winning ways in the Europa League, where they defeated Napoli 5-3 on aggregate in the knockout round.

Galatasaray, on the other hand, went through the group stages undefeated, finishing first in Group E with 12 points from six games.

The Turkish giants are coming off a 2-0 loss to Konyaspor the previous time they played. They had been unbeaten for four games prior to that, with two victories and two draws in that period.

Barcelona appears to have rediscovered their rhythm after a shaky start to the new year, as they enter Thursday’s encounter on an eight-game unbeaten streak, including four straight victories. Given the disparity in class and talent between the two teams, we believe Barcelona will prevail in the first leg.

Barcelona vs Galatasaray betting tips: Barcelona to win @ 1/7 with bet365