Barcelona vs Galatasaray live stream: How to watch Europa League for free

Barcelona vs Galatasaray preview

Following up on their recent 1-2 La Liga victory over Elche CF, Barcelona will be aiming for more of the same.

Barcelona had 68% possession and 20 shots on goal, 9 of which were on target, in the encounter. Ferrán Torres (60′) and Memphis Depay (84′) scored goals for Barcelona. Elche CF, on the other hand, had 13 shots on goal, three of which were on target. Elche CF scored through Fidel (44′).

Barcelona has been on a goal-scoring spree recently, scoring in each of their past six games. During that time, they’ve managed to score 17 goals while giving up a total of seven. We’ll just have to see if that pattern can be maintained in this game.

Whereas Galatasaray will be looking to avenge a loss in their last Super Lig match against Konyaspor.

Galatasaray had 55% possession and 11 shots on goal, five of them were on target, in that encounter. Konyaspor, on the other hand, had 12 shots on goal, six of which were on target. Konyaspor scored with Ahmed Hassan (7′) and Amar Rahmanovi (21′).

Galatasaray has been a threat upfront in the build-up to this match, scoring 10 goals in their last six games. While Galatasaray’s manager Domènec Torrent will undoubtedly take this as a positive indication, the Turkish club can also improve defensively after conceding goals in six of their last seven games.

Barcelona vs Galatasaray team news

Barcelona team news

Due to injuries, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Samuel Umtiti, and Alejandro Balde are all still on the sidelines. Gavi will be suspended for one match.

Barcelona predicted line-up

Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Pique, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Traore, Aubameyang, Torres

Galatasaray team news

Arda Turan, an ex-Barcelona player, will miss the game on Thursday due to a groin injury.

Galatasaray predicted lineup

Pena; Elabdellaoui, Marcao, Nelsson, Van Aanholt; Pulgar; Morutan, Kutlu, Cicaldau, Akturkoglu; Mohamed

