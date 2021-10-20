Barcelona will look to pick up their first win of the group stages when they take on Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League this week.

The two sides will meet on the 20th of October at 17:45 pm BST.

The Spanish giants are at the bottom of their group and they will be desperate for three points here. Meanwhile, Dynamo Kiev are third with one point from two matches.

Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev team news

Pedri, Martin Braithwaite and Ronald Araujo are ruled out through injury. Eric Garcia is suspended for the hosts.

Ibrahim Kargbo, Vladyslav Kulach, Artem Besedin and Denys Popov miss out for the away side.

Barcelona possible starting lineup: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, De Jong; Dest, Depay, Fati

Dynamo Kiev possible starting lineup: Bushchan; Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Shabanov, Mykolenko; Shaparenko, Sydorchuk; Tsygankov, Bulyalskyi, De Pena; Garmash

Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev form guide

Barcelona are coming into this game on the back of two draws and two defeats in their last six matches across all competitions. Dynamo Kiev are in similar form and they have picked up just two wins from their last five outings across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have won their last four matches against Dynamo Kiev in all competitions. Furthermore, the Spanish giants have scored at least two goals in their last four matches against Dynamo Kiev in all competitions.

Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev prediction

Despite their recent run of form, Barcelona are the better team here.

The Spanish outfit will be motivated to pick up all three points here. A defeat could be damaging to their hopes of making it to the knockouts of the tournament.

This should be a close contest but the home side are likely to edge a win.

Prediction: Barcelona win.

