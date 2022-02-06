Barcelona will be looking to close in on the top four with a win over Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league on Sunday afternoon.

Match Info Date: 6th February 2022

Kick-off: 15:15 pm BST, Camp Nou.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

The Catalan giants are unbeaten in their last six league matches and they are just one point adrift of 4th place.

Xavi Hernandez will demand a strong performance from his players here and it remains to be seen whether Barcelona can grind out an important win at home.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last three league matches but they lost three in a row prior to that.

Diego Simeone’s men have enjoyed an impressive head to head record against Barcelona in recent seasons and they are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against the Catalan giants.

It will be interesting to see whether they can extend that run with an away win here.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Prediction: Barcelona 1-1 Atletico Madrid @ 25/4 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Barcelona are undefeated in 21 of their last 22 home matches against Atletico Madrid. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.

Atletico Madrid have kept a clean sheet in their last three matches against Barcelona. Bet on the visitors to keep a clean sheet.

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 13 goals. Bet on under 2.5 goals here.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid betting tip: Get a draw at 12/5.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Barcelona: 5/4 with Bet365

Draw: 12/5 with Bet365

Atletico Madrid: 11/5 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 8/7 with Bet365

Under: 4/5 with Bet365

