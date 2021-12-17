Countries
×
https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/uk-fg.svg United Kingdom https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/011-united-states.svg United States https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/flag-germany.svg Deutschland
Home News barcelona v elche live stream preview prediction and betting tips

Football Betting Tips — Barcelona v Elche Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

updated

37 seconds ago

on

Xavi
Barcelona will be hoping to get their season back on track with a win over Elche in the Spanish league on Saturday evening.
 

Watch and bet on Barcelona v Elche live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 17:30 GMT on Saturday, December 18th. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Barcelona v Elche preview

The Catalan giants are currently eighth in the league table and they have picked up just two wins from their last six league matches meanwhile they are up against a side that is 16th in the table and has just one win in their last six league outings.
 
Barcelona have an exceptional record against Elche and they have managed to keep a clean sheet in their last nine meetings against Saturday’s opposition.
 
Furthermore, they have won their last seven matches against Elche and they will be firm favourites to pick up all three points here.

Barcelona v Elche team news

Barcelona possible starting lineup: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Lenglet, Garcia, Mingueza; Nico, Busquets, F de Jong; Gavi, L de Jong, Ezzalzouli

Elche possible starting lineup: Badia; Palacios, Roco, Gonzalez, Barragan; Morente, Marcone, Mascarell, Fidel; Perez, Boye

Barcelona v Elche betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Sevilla v Atletico Madrid from bet365:

Match-winner:

Sevilla: 1/3

Draw: 17/4

Atletico Madrid: 8/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 6/7

Under: 24/23

Barcelona v Elche prediction

The home side are not at their best right now but they are unbeaten in five of their last six league matches.
 
Furthermore, they will be full of confidence because of their recent performances against Elche in all competitions.
 
The home side have managed to score 21 goals in their last six meetings against Saturday’s opposition and this should be a comfortable home win for them.
 

Prediction: Barcelona to win at 1/3 with Bet365.

Bet on Barcelona to beat Elche at 1/3 with bet365

How to watch Barcelona v Elche Live Stream

  1. Go to bet365.com
  2. Register an account
  3. Make a deposit of £5 or more
  4. Watch Barcelona v Elche live online from 17:30 pm BST on Saturday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Barcelona v Elche Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Screenshot 2021 09 17 at 11.43.44

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

  1. Go to the bet365 website
  2. Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100
  3. Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice
  4. Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled
© 2006-2021. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens