Football Betting Tips — Barcelona v Elche Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

The Catalan giants are currently eighth in the league table and they have picked up just two wins from their last six league matches meanwhile they are up against a side that is 16th in the table and has just one win in their last six league outings.

Barcelona have an exceptional record against Elche and they have managed to keep a clean sheet in their last nine meetings against Saturday’s opposition.

Furthermore, they have won their last seven matches against Elche and they will be firm favourites to pick up all three points here.