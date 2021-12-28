Ferran Torres back in Spain

Join 888sport and enter bonus code BOX45 to get £45 in Free Bets when you bet £10 on any football match.

Barcelona have recently announced the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City. The 21 years old forward moved from Valencia to Manchester City in 2020. Now, the fearsome forward makes his move back to Spain. However, he will join the ranks of the Blaugrana.

Multiple media sources say the cost of the transfer is around €55 million. There is allegedly a possibility that the sum will by €10 million in Add-ons.



Much is expected from Ferran Torres. He will be joining a group of young players such as Ousmane Dembele, Pedri, Puig, Nico, Gavi, Ansu Fati, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli and others. Barcelona under Xavi already looked a promising project based on the team’s visible improvements on the pitch. In addition to this, the inclusion of Ferran Torres sends a clear message, Barcelona are not messing around!



Coach Xavi’s team has great potentials. It will be great to see how the former Barcelona midfielder unlocks these youth talents to take the club to greater heights. Barcelona are to face Napoli in their first Europa Match in over 17 years. They are also 7th on the La Liga table. The signing of a forward like Ferran Torres hands the Catalan Giants a huge boost as they seek to get back to local and European success.

Philippe Coutinho to Arsenal

Reports from Daily Mail suggest that Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta is interested in Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho. Barcelona are looking to cut some players off to recoup funds for a financial and sporting rebuild. Coutinho is one of the players said to be on the chopping block.



The former Liverpool man arrived at the Camp Nou with a great reputation and was expected to be a huge success. However, Coutinho has failed to deliver or live up to expectations. Some point fingers at the Brazilian for his failures at Barcelona.



However, Barcelona had been going under before he was signed and many star players have underperformed over the years. It is noteworthy that Coutinho did win the UEFA Champions League title with Bayern Munich as a loanee. The Brazilian helped the German side knock his parent club out of the competition. It was a humiliation that ended with the German side scoring 8 goals while Barcelona managed 2 goals.



Philippe Coutinho returned to Barcelona with UCL and Bundesliga titles. However, some debates exist as to whether his loan spell was successful since he failed to convince the German side to make the loan move a permanent deal. Now, Coutinho might be on his way back to the Premier League as Arteta seems determined to sign the Brazilian.



Reportedly, Mikel Arteta who is also grooming a group of young stars like Barcelona has, will have to battle a few other clubs for Coutinho. Reports indicate that Tottenham, Everton and Newcastle are just some of the clubs interested in Coutinho’s services.

Sergino Dest to Chelsea

It is no News that coach Xavi is displeased with USMNT player, Sergino Dest. The former Ajax man was one of those coach Xavi allegedly singled out for criticism in their last UCL match. The team got knocked down to the Europa league in the aftermath of their UCL clash with Bayern Munich.



Sergino Dest looked below average when he came up against the lightning-fast Alphonso Davies. The Spanish media and Barcelona fans had taken their frustrations out on the players, especially Sergino Dest. This may have been unfair to Dest as the top football betting sites made Bayern Munich heavy favourites for that tie.



Now, Dest might be on his way to Chelsea as coach Xavi prefers Araujo, Mingueza and Sergi Roberto to the USMNT man for the right-back position. The rumours are that Chelsea Football Club want Dest and may be willing to pay as much as €30 million for him. Bayern Munich are also rumoured to want the Barcelona right-back. Dest’s future at Barcelona might just be over by the end of this transfer window.

De Ligt to Barcelona

There are rumours of De Ligt leaving Juventus soon. It is believed that Spain is his preferred destination with Real Madrid and Barcelona at the top of his priority list. His Agent, Mino Raiola is rumoured to have included a Barcelona-specific clause. It is a clause that allegedly reduces Juventus’ asking price to €75 million if Barcelona were to make a bid. That is significantly less than his €120 million release clause. It is unclear how true this rumour is at this time.



De Ligt is one of the finest defenders in football and his showings at Ajax have not been forgotten. There should be many clubs lining up for his services, but it seems Barcelona is his agent’s preferred destination. It will be interesting if Barcelona can pull De Ligt and Haaland in one season

Erling Haaland to Barcelona

Erling Haaland links with Barcelona are even stronger as Mino Raiola also seeks to ship De Ligt to Barcelona. Haaland has reportedly identified Real Madrid and Barcelona as his likely destinations. This News struck a blow to the aspirations of English Premier League (EPL) clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United.



Erling Haaland has a release clause in the region of €75 million and Dortmund will try to convince him to renew his contract with them. However, Haaland has made it clear he wants a move to Spain. It is likely that Dortmund will sell him soon so they can make some money off him.