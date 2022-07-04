Barbasol Championship Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Last weeks John Deere Classic where J.T Poston triumphed is now a distant memory, as attentions on the PGA Tour turn to the Barbasol Championship this week from Keene Trace Golf Club. Some of the biggest names in the world of golf and most consistent players on the PGA Tour feature this week in Kentucky.

This is the third tournament after the US Open, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday evening this week on the PGA Tour? So without further ado, here are our Barbasol Championship betting tips and as we bid to predict the winner this week from Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Barbasol Championship Preview

After a compelling John Deere Classic last week, this week is the turn of the Barbasol Championship. Some of the world’s best golfers are heading to Keene Trace Golf Club this week in a bid to win this PGA Tour event. Golf in America is always a delight, and this week should be no different. The Barbasol Championship should be an exciting, eventful and entertaining week of golfing action in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Some notable names from the top of the sport such as Kevin Streelman, three time PGA Tour winner, Jim Herman,, former PGA Championship winner, Jason Dufner, former FedEx Cup champion, Bill Haas and 2012 FedEx Cup champion, Brandt Snedeker, all feature this week at Keene Trace Golf Club, aiming to become the Barbasol Championship champion.

Last year, Seamus Power triumphed at the 2021 Barbasol Championship, finishing on a score of -21 after defeating J.T Poston in a play-off to claim his first win on the PGA Tour. However, Power is not in the field for this week’s tournament and therefore will be unable to try and defend his Barbasol Championship title.

Taking a look at the course itself, the Championship Trace Course at Keene Trace Golf Club is a complete masterpiece. It was originally designed in the 1987 by world renowned golf course architect, Arthur Hills. It is a par 72 and is 7,328 yards in length. Keene Trace Golf Club boasts two impressive courses, the Championship Trace Course, which the Barbasol Championship is played on, and the Keene Run course, which is a beautiful piece of land in it’s own right.

Every blade of grass, every grain of sand and every leaf on the trees are perfect. This Kentucky golf course really is a golfers paradise and the professional golfers themselves are in for a real treat this week at the Championship Trace Course at Keene Trace Golf Club.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the Barbasol Championship this week at Keene Trace Golf Club.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Barbasol Championship Betting Tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

Barbasol Championship Tip 1: Patton Kizzire to win @ 28/1 with Bet UK

Our biggest fancy for potential success this week at the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club is Patton Kizzire.

Fresh off the back of a decent showing at the John Deere classic, where Kizzire finished in a tie for 16h place, just nine shots behind the eventual winner, J.T Poston.

With this being somewhat of a weaker field than we are used to on the PGA Tour, given that the majority of the big names are over in Scotland for the Scottish Open and preparing for The 150th Open Championship, here at SportsLens we think Kizzire can capitalise on this and claim victory here on the Barbasol Championship.

On his day, Kizzire has proved that he can hang with the best players in the world. The 36-year-old has two wins on the PGA Tour, in the 2017 OHL Classic where he beat Rickie Fowler by one stroke, and in the 2018 Sony Open where he defeated James Hahn in a playoff.

However, since then, Kizzire hasn’t won on the tour, but has knocked on the door a few times. This season, Kizzire has somewhat underperformed but we believe he has what it takes to succeed this week if he brings his A-game to Kentucky.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 28/1 with Bet UK.

Barbasol Championship Tip 2: Jim Herman to win and each-way @ 66/1 with Bet UK

Our each-way selection for the Barbasol Championship this week on American soil, is American, Jim Herman.

Despite missing four consecutive cuts, Herman has shown over the years that he is a fantastic golfer and knows how to get it done on a Sunday in a tight tournament.

The 44-year-old had won three times on the PGA Tour, most recently in 2020 when he won the Wyndham Championship, beating Billy Horschel by one stroke.

Coincidentally, one of Herman’s PGA Tour victories came at this tournament in 2019, when he finished on -26 par and set the tournament record score, which still stands today.

If Herman can replicate anything near that level of performance, he is in with a chance here in Kentucky this week. Herman is at his best when consistently hitting fairways and greens in regulation.

Although he hasn’t been in his best form of late, the fact he has won around this golf course before in the same tournament as he embarks on this week, shows he has what it takes an can certainly bring a golf game good enough to win on the PGA Tour.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 66/1 with Bet UK.

Other notable mentions

Although Kizzire and Herman are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Chesson Hadley @ 30/1, Sam Ryder @ 45/1, Ryan Armour @ 50/1, Vaughn Taylor @ 55/1 and Austin Cook @ 60/1. All prices are with Bet UK.