Barack Obama has been making his picks for the NCAA Tournament since his days in the White House, and it seems that things haven’t changed all that much when it comes to the mid-March classic.

The former president as been known to be a huge basketball fan, and has often said that he is a fan of the North Carolina Tar Heels. He has shown on many occasions that he is a hooper himself, often lacing up the sneakers with members of Secret Service for a little 3-on-3.

Barack Obama March Madness 2023 Bracket

Obama has made his picks for both the men’s and women’s tournaments, as displayed in the tweet below:

It’s the best time of year! My #MarchMadness brackets will get busted soon enough, but here are my picks. Who do you have winning it all? pic.twitter.com/H3MdBkJCmY — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 15, 2023

Barack Obama March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

Unlike the current President, whose bracket looks like he filled it out just to keep the favorites happy, Obama has some bold predictions for 2023. He has just one 1-seed in his Final Four, with big guns such as Alabama and Marquette suffering early exits. Here are some of the more notable picks that he made this year.

TCU to Sweet 16 (+215)

If you are going to bet with some of Barack Obama’s predictions this year, you’ll be taking a high risk to win a lot of money. But to be honest, his picks don’t look all that bad. He has TCU advancing to the Sweet 16, which means they would have to get past Gonzaga, who doesn’t have as strong a roster this season as in year’s past. That may be the only test though, as getting past Arizona State might not prove to be very difficult for the Horned Frogs.



Iona To Sweet 16 (+850)

In what is perhaps his boldest prediction of them all, Obama has the Iona Gaels making an unlikely run. They finished in first place in the MAAC this season, but they’ll face a tough test in the tournament if they want to make any noise. They’ll have to get past UConn first, and then will face a test against either St. Mary’s or VCU. It would be far-fetched to believe that Iona can make it through that mini-gautnlet, but they represent excellent value if they can at +850.



Duke To Win National Championship (+3500)

It would have been crazy to believe that Duke had a chance of winning a national title as they struggled through the first part of the regular season, yet this might be the best value of all of Barack Obama’s picks. Duke is red-hot, and a +3500 designation means 1-in-35, meaning that you can have yourself a hefty pay day should you take the Blue Devils to win it all.

