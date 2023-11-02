The Baltimore Ravens host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Ravens vs Seahawks Picks

Baltimore Ravens -6.0 (-110)

Lamar Jackson anytime touchdown scorer (+120)

Ravens vs Seahawks Pick 1: Baltimore Ravens -6.0 (-110 with BetOnline)

The Baltimore Ravens are in red-hot form and they can extend their winning record for the season to 7-2 with victory over the Seattle Seahawks at home on Sunday, in the first meeting between the pair since October 2019.

Lamar Jackson is 17-1 against NFC teams in his career and Baltimore are lining up for another defensive masterclass. They have allowed the second-least points per game this year (13.2), the second-least yards per play (4.2) and the least yards per game (267).

Seattle are also coming in with impressive form after beating the Cleveland Browns to go 5-2, with their only losses this year coming against the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. We’re siding with the hosts on this one to cover the spread at -6.0.

Ravens vs Seahawks Pick 2: Lamar Jackson anytime touchdown scorer (+120 with BetOnline)

Lamar Jackson is tied at the top for most rushing touchdowns in the AFC North (5) and he’s priced at +120 to get another on the board against the Seahawks. He’s quietly having a very impressive season so far and is in line to win MVP again.

He leads the NFL in passing grade on 10+ yard throws and is tied for first in 10+ yard runs among all players in the league. He has a 132.5 QB rating on the run this year and he’s 15-2 in his career when playing at home in November or later.

Jackson is one of three players with 1,500+ passing yards and 250+ rushing yards this season, displaying his elite versatility as a dual-threat quarterback. He looks a solid bet to score a touchdown anytime at +120.

Ravens vs Seahawks Odds and Line

Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens: -270 | Seattle Seahawks: +220

Baltimore Ravens: -270 | Seattle Seahawks: +220 Point Spread: Ravens (-6.0) -110 | Seahawks (+6.0) -110

Ravens (-6.0) -110 | Seahawks (+6.0) -110 Total Points: Over 44.0 –110 | Under 44.0 -110