NFL

Baltimore Ravens vs Seattle Seahawks Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI 21770066 168397130 lowres
USATSI 21770066 168397130 lowres

The Baltimore Ravens host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Ravens vs Seahawks Picks 

  • Baltimore Ravens -6.0 (-110)
  • Lamar Jackson anytime touchdown scorer (+120)
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Ravens vs Seahawks Pick 1: Baltimore Ravens -6.0 (-110 with BetOnline)

The Baltimore Ravens are in red-hot form and they can extend their winning record for the season to 7-2 with victory over the Seattle Seahawks at home on Sunday, in the first meeting between the pair since October 2019.

Lamar Jackson is 17-1 against NFC teams in his career and Baltimore are lining up for another defensive masterclass. They have allowed the second-least points per game this year (13.2), the second-least yards per play (4.2) and the least yards per game (267).

Seattle are also coming in with impressive form after beating the Cleveland Browns to go 5-2, with their only losses this year coming against the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. We’re siding with the hosts on this one to cover the spread at -6.0.

Ravens vs Seahawks Pick 2: Lamar Jackson anytime touchdown scorer (+120 with BetOnline)

Lamar Jackson is tied at the top for most rushing touchdowns in the AFC North (5) and he’s priced at +120 to get another on the board against the Seahawks. He’s quietly having a very impressive season so far and is in line to win MVP again.

He leads the NFL in passing grade on 10+ yard throws and is tied for first in 10+ yard runs among all players in the league. He has a 132.5 QB rating on the run this year and he’s 15-2 in his career when playing at home in November or later.

Jackson is one of three players with 1,500+ passing yards and 250+ rushing yards this season, displaying his elite versatility as a dual-threat quarterback. He looks a solid bet to score a touchdown anytime at +120.

Ravens vs Seahawks Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens: -270 | Seattle Seahawks: +220
  • Point Spread: Ravens (-6.0) -110 | Seahawks (+6.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 44.0 –110 | Under 44.0 -110
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Chris Olave
NFL

LATEST New Orleans Saints vs Chicago Bears Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions

Author image Olly Taliku  •  33min
Cam Heyward Steelers pic
NFL
Steelers Injury Report: Cam Heyward (groin) will play his first game since Week 1 tonight vs. the Titans
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  59min

Through their first seven games of the season, the Steelers have a 4-3 record. That puts them in second place in the AFC North behind the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh’s…

Los Angeles Rams
NFL
Green Bay Packers vs LA Rams Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  1h

Green Bay take on the Rams this weekend at Lambeau Field, and ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for…

DeAndre Hopkins Titans pic
NFL
Titans Injury Report: DeAndre Hopkins (toe) will play on TNF vs. the Steelers in Week 9
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
1763500266.0
NFL
Kenny Pickett Good To Go For TNF
Author image Owen Jones  •  17h
drakelondon 100823
NFL
Falcons Injury Report: Drake London Not Practicing To Begin Week
Author image Owen Jones  •  19h
rsz hrt7grcshmyr0cyqkmkt
NFL
NFL Odds: Will Jim Harbaugh Be The Next Raiders Head Coach?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  21h
Arrow to top