Baltimore Ravens vs New York Giants Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

We have a non-conference NFL matchup on Sunday between the Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants. There are some very good props you can play individually or as part of a parlay, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest.
We have three plays you can use towards the Ravens vs Giants’ same-game parlay at BetOnline, and our three picks could net you $8,500.00 from the $1,000 NFL free bet you can claim below.
Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Giants SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
- Baltimore Ravens TT over 26.5 points @ +105 with BetOnline
- New York Giants Over 43.5 points @ -120 with BetOnline
- Baltimore Ravens 1Q +1.5 points @ -350 with BetOnline
Baltimore Ravens vs New York Giants Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Baltimore Ravens TT Over 26.5 points +105 @ BetOnline
The Giants may be 4-1-0 this season, but their defense couldn’t stop a broken clock. They have a below-average rushing defense, and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will run roughshod over them. New York isn’t much better against the pass, and Jackson has been slinging it more now than ever before. They’ll hang 28 points on this Giants’ defense.
Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Giants Same Game Parlay Pick 2: New York Giants Over 43.5 points -120 @ BetOnline
This one is surely going over the total. The Ravens should score at least 28 points, but the Baltimore defense is lousy against the run, and that’s where the Giants excel. Giants QB Daniel Jones is coming off the best game of his 2022 campaign, and if he can throw for more than 200 yards, and we believe he will, this game ends in the 50s.
Baltimore Ravens vs New York Giants Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Baltimore Ravens 1Q +1.5 points -350 @ BetOnline
I laid the juice because I know the Ravens will win the 1Q, but by how many is the question. This is why I took the points. Baltimore allows less than a point per 1Q, while New York has been gashed for an average of 5.2 points per 1Q. That won’t cut it against the two-pronged Jackson attack, and the Ravens will win the 1Q.
