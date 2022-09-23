Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots Player Props Bets With $750 NFL Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We have an AFC Conference battle on Sunday afternoon when the Baltimore Ravens meet the New England Patriots for Sunday Football.

We have a trio of prop bets you can use towards Sunday’s Baltimore Ravens-New England Patriots Sunday Football. You can use our free $750 bet towards any of these props for Sunday’s contest.

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots Player Props Betting Tips

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots Player Props Bets Tip 1: Mac Jones under 243.5 passing yards -114

Jones has thrown for 465 yards with a pair of TD passes and a couple of picks, but he isn’t going to throw for more than 244 yards against the Ravens. Miami had a big fourth quarter which accounted for most of the 389 passing yards allowed. Jones will have to throw the ball as he’ll likely be looking up at the Ravens and while he may throw the ball more often than usual, he’ll have a difficult time reaching the 244 yards.

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots Props Bets Tip 2: Mark Andrews over 0.5 TD receptions +186

Andrews leads the team in targets, including one red-zone look, and he has a good matchup Sunday against a Patriots defense allowing 219 passing yards against QBs who aren’t as good as Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Andrews will get plenty of targets and with one TD already this season he’s a good bet to get another this Sunday.

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots Props Bets Tip 3: Roshod Bateman over 0.5 TD receptions +200

Bateman leads the team in receiving yards as well as TD catches, and he’ll face the same defense Andrews does. Bateman has caught a TD pass in each game this season and has TD receptions of 55 and 75 yards. Bateman is their big play guy, and he should beat the Pats defense, allowing a TD per contest and six yards per reception.

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots Odds