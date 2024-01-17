The Baltimore Ravens play their first post-season game this weekend, as they welcome the Houston Texans to M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday afternoon and ahead of the action – we have our predictions and best picks for the game.

Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans Picks

Houston Texans to cover (+9.0) (-110)

Lamar Jackson over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-110)

Gus Edwards anytime touchdown scorer (+110)

Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans Predictions

The Baltimore Ravens received a bye through the Wild Card round last weekend after topping the AFC, earning them a spot in this weeks Divisional round against the Texans.

Houston kicked off their post season with an impressive victory against the Browns last week, despite being listed as two point underdogs when Cleveland visited the NRG Stadium.

The Texans will now travel to Baltimore for their toughest test yet this weekend, as arguably this season’s two best quarterbacks go head to head at M&T Bank Stadium.

C.J. Stroud is currently odds on favorite for rookie offensive player of the year while Lamar Jackson himself is the favorite for the league’s prestigious MVP award.

Although most bookmakers have the Texans as nine points underdogs this weekend we think that line could be too harsh, ass the Ravens look to shake off the cobwebs from their week off against an in form Houston side.

Ravens vs Texans score prediction – Ravens 31-20 Texans

Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans Picks Explained

Pick 1: Houston Texans To Cover (+9.0) @ -110 with BetOnline

Our first pick for this enticing Divisional round matchup is for the Texans to cover, with most NFL bookmakers having Houston as nine point underdogs.

The Texans have surprised everyone this season with their incredible year and although they may not win against the Ravens this weekend, we think the match will be a lot closer than the bookmakers have it on paper.

Baltimore received a bye through the Wildcard round after topping the AFC through the regular season and although they have been one of the best teams in the league this year, they may take some time to shake off the cobwebs this weekend.

Pick 2: Lamar Jackson Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns @ -110 with BetOnline

We are backing Lamar Jackson to pick up where he left off in the regular season this weekend, as we fancy the Ravens quarterback to throw two passing touchdowns at a price of -110 this weekend.

Baltimore’s star signal caller has been in the form of his life this year and he is enjoying his best campaign in the league to date, as he remains odds on favorite to take home this years MVP award.

Jackson has thrown at least two passing touchdowns in three of his last four games, including against Miami in his last game of the season when he threw an incredible five touchdowns.

Pick 3: Gus Edwards Anytime Touchdown Scorer @ +110 with BetOnline

Our final selection for the first Divisional game of this season is for Baltimore’s most consistent running back Gus Edwards to score a touchdown.

Edwards struggled in his final game of the season with a fumble against the Steelers, but with no Lamar Jackson at the helm the running back still managed 48 rushing yards off ten carries.

With three touchdowns in his last four games we are confident Edwards can get back on track in the post-season and with 13 through the regular campaign it would be no surprise to se him score.

Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans Odds

Moneyline: Houston Texans: +325 | Baltimore Ravens: -425

Point Spread: Texans (+9.0) -110 | Ravens (-9.0) -110

Total Points: Over 44.0 110 | Under 44.0 -110