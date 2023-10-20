Editorial

Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions Odds, Picks, Line: Week 7 NFL Predictions

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson

The Lions are looking for their fifth win in a row this week, but Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are standing in their way on Sunday afternoon. Ahead of the action, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions.

Ravens vs Lions Picks 

  • Baltimore Ravens To Cover (-3.0)(-105)
  • Lamar Jackson anytime touchdown scorer (+125)
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Ravens vs Lions Pick 1: Back The Ravens To Cover (-105 with BetOnline)

The Lions clash with Baltimore could be one of the best matches this weekend in NFL week 7 action, and we think the Ravens can just edge a high flying Lions side to stop their incredible run.

Jared Goff and co have gone four games in a row without a loss, taking Detroit to 5-1 in the season after six games. The Ravens are a tough opposition though and playing in Baltimore could be tough.

The Ravens have lost just one game at the M&T Bank Stadium so far this season, in a narrow defeat to the Indianapolis Colts in week 3.

Ravens vs Lions Pick 2: Lamar Jackson Anytime TD (+125 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for Sunday’s game is for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to score a rushing touchdown. Jackson has scored four rushing touchdowns this season, which all came in weeks 3 & 4 with a brace of scores against the Colts and the Browns.

Although he has gone two weeks without a rushing touchdown, Jackson has still been putting up some high rushing yard numbers, including last week with 62 yards off 13 attempts.

It seems like its only a matter of time before Jackson manages to score a rushing touchdown again and back home at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday could be the perfect opportunity.

Ravens vs Lions Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens: -160 | Detroit Lions: +140
  • Point Spread: Ravens (-3.0) -105 | Lions (+3.0) -115
  • Total Points: Over 43.0 –110 | Under 43.0 -110

Other NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
Ballon d'Or Award
Editorial

LATEST Report: Ballon d’Or Winners Leaked Ahead Of Official Ceremony

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 17 2023
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn12
Editorial
Cleveland Browns Injury Report: Will Deshaun Watson Play Against 49ers?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 9 2023

The Cleveland Browns were without Deshaun Watson for their Week 4 loss to the division rival Ravens, and they could be without their quarterback again in Week 6 as he…

USATSI 21546884 168397130 lowres
Editorial
Sam Howell Player Prop Picks vs Chicago Bears
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Oct 5 2023

See below expert player prop picks from SportsLens for Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell as he goes up against the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. Sam Howell Player Prop Picks…

USATSI 19071082 168397130 lowres
Editorial
How To Bet On Canelo vs Charlo In Arizona | AZ Sports Betting Sites
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Sep 30 2023
rsz usa today 133698410
Editorial
New York Jets Sign A Quarterback: Trevor Siemian Added To Roster
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Sep 27 2023
rsz kawhi leonard and james harden 063023
Editorial
James Harden Is “On The Same Page” With Paul George, Kawhi Leonard
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 28 2023
omalleysterling
Editorial
Who Will Win The Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley Bantamweight Title Fight At UFC 292?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 19 2023
Arrow to top