The Lions are looking for their fifth win in a row this week, but Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are standing in their way on Sunday afternoon. Ahead of the action, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions.

Ravens vs Lions Picks

Baltimore Ravens To Cover (-3.0)(-105)

Lamar Jackson anytime touchdown scorer (+125)

Ravens vs Lions Pick 1: Back The Ravens To Cover (-105 with BetOnline)

The Lions clash with Baltimore could be one of the best matches this weekend in NFL week 7 action, and we think the Ravens can just edge a high flying Lions side to stop their incredible run.

Jared Goff and co have gone four games in a row without a loss, taking Detroit to 5-1 in the season after six games. The Ravens are a tough opposition though and playing in Baltimore could be tough.

The Ravens have lost just one game at the M&T Bank Stadium so far this season, in a narrow defeat to the Indianapolis Colts in week 3.

Ravens vs Lions Pick 2: Lamar Jackson Anytime TD (+125 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for Sunday’s game is for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to score a rushing touchdown. Jackson has scored four rushing touchdowns this season, which all came in weeks 3 & 4 with a brace of scores against the Colts and the Browns.

Although he has gone two weeks without a rushing touchdown, Jackson has still been putting up some high rushing yard numbers, including last week with 62 yards off 13 attempts.

It seems like its only a matter of time before Jackson manages to score a rushing touchdown again and back home at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday could be the perfect opportunity.

Ravens vs Lions Odds and Line

Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens: -160 | Detroit Lions: +140

Baltimore Ravens: -160 | Detroit Lions: +140 Point Spread: Ravens (-3.0) -105 | Lions (+3.0) -115

Ravens (-3.0) -105 | Lions (+3.0) -115 Total Points: Over 43.0 –110 | Under 43.0 -110

Other NFL Content You May Like