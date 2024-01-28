Claim your Baltimore Ravens free bet from BetOnline ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship clash with the Kansas City Chiefs. New users can get this $1000 betting offer by following our easy guide below.

How To Claim Baltimore Ravens Free Bet With BetOnline

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Baltimore Ravens for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up To $1000 Free Bets)

The BetOnline Baltimore Ravens betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the best around, giving new players the chance to claim up to $1000 in free bets to use on this Sunday’s AFC Championship.

Deposit up to a max of $2000

Get 50% deposit bonus as a NFL free bet

Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full $2000

Depositing the full $2000 is not required to take advantage of this betting offer, with a $100 outlay still getting you $50 in free bets. This means you can wager within your means.

Why Use BetOnline For Betting On The Baltimore Ravens?

BetOnline has been a highly-regarded sportsbook for over two decades now and they offer a huge range of NFL markets, so are a top choice to use for your Baltimore Ravens bets.

BetOnline offer a generous welcome offer of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $2000 you can enjoy punting $1000 worth of free bets on the AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Ravens.

Key Reasons To Use The BetOnline For Baltimore Ravens Betting



50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up

25% sports reload business

Plenty of NFL markets for various games

Existing customer offers long after signing up

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘KYC’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto and many more payment methods

Easy to navigate site and mobile app

T&C’s apply

Ravens Vs Chiefs Odds

Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens: -205 | Kansas City Chiefs: -170

Baltimore Ravens: -205 | Kansas City Chiefs: -170 Point Spread: Ravens (-4.0) -110 | Chiefs (+4.0) -110

Ravens (-4.0) -110 | Chiefs (+4.0) -110 Total Points: Over 44.5 –110 | Under 44.5 -110

What Baltimore Ravens Betting Markets Can Free Bets Be Used On?

There is a wide range of betting markets that your Baltimore Ravens offer can be used on, with hundreds of different wagers to get involved with.

With over/under markets on all things such as receptions, passes, TDs and much more, the options are endless when it comes to using BetOnline for NFL wagering.

BetOnline also have a seamless prop system for same game parlays, giving wagerers lots of opportunity with their vast markets.

Not forgetting the more traditional markets like the First Score of Game odds (how first points will be scored), so see the market below.

Ravens vs Chiefs First Score Of Game Odds

Kansas City Chiefs Touchdown @ +250

Kansas City Chiefs Field Goal @ +300

Kansas City Chiefs Safety @ +5000

Baltimore Ravens Touchdown @ +165

Baltimore Ravens Field Goal @ +300

Baltimore Ravens Safety @ +5000