MLB

Baltimore Orioles Are Now The Best Team In The AL, Have 6th Shortest World Series Odds

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 64bd918992e11image
rsz 64bd918992e11image

When the 2023 MLB season began, the Baltimore Orioles were listed at +10000 when it came to World Series odds. They had a young, up-and-coming team, and finished with a winning record in 2022, missing out on a wild card spot by 3 games.

Orioles Now Alone Atop The American League

But hopes weren’t high for the current campaign. The Orioles play in the mighty AL East, which featured 2 of the 8 teams with the shortest World Series odds when the season began, and promised to be one of the toughest divisions in baseball. It has certainly lived up to that billing, but the teams at the top aren’t the ones that the oddsmakers originally thought would be there.

The Tampa Bay Rays started off the season in dominant fashion and have spent essentially the entirety of the first 100 games in first place. But they’ve fallen on hard times after the All-Star break, and have dropped 8 of their last 10, and subsequently, their lead in the division. The Orioles now stand in first despite playing .500 baseball for the last two weeks.

They’re not only first in their division, but they now have the best record in the entire American League. As of Thursday morning, they were sporting a record of 62-40, just three games back of the Braves for the best mark in all of baseball.

Baltimore Not Getting The Love From The Oddsmakers

But despite their recent surge to the top of the standings, the Orioles aren’t getting the love from the oddsmakers. They’ve certainly shot up the boards from their pre-season designation, but their odds don’t reflect where they stand in the AL.

Baltimore is currently listed at +1300 to win the World Series, which is an impressive mark given the expectations. But they are still considered longer shots than the Rangers (+1100) and Rays (+800), and are well behind the Dodgers (+500) who they currently have a 3.5 game lead on in the overall standings.

They’ll have the opportunity to cement their lead in the division over the next week. They’ll play a home series against the Yankees this weekend, before heading up to Toronto for a 4-game set to starting on Monday.

MLB Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
1200x0
MLB

LATEST Aaron Judge To be Activated From The Injured List Friday

Author image Owen Jones  •  Jul 26 2023
rsz gettyimages 1561925336 scaled 1
MLB
Los Angeles Angels Surging Back Into Wild Card Picture, Have Won 7 Of 10
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 26 2023

The Los Angeles Angels have been a study in baseball team futility over the past few years. Since acquiring Shohei Ohtani back in 2018, they have had two of the…

ucecrslh7g0evwsubipg
MLB
Alex Kirlloff And Austin Riley Named AL & NL Players Of The Week
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jul 24 2023

Minnesota Twins Alex Kirlloff and Atlanta Braves Austin Riley have been named AL and NL Players of the Week.   Alex Kirilloff and @austinriley1308 have been named AL & NL…

India
MLB
Cincinnati Reds Willing To Trade Jonathan India
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jul 24 2023
rsz https calltothepencom wp content uploads getty images 2017 07 1409782774
MLB
Shohei Ohtani Has A Chance To Break The AL Home Run Record Set By Aaron Judge Last Year
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 20 2023
xe5pmrqxnyt6beovlmao
MLB
Phillies Top Prospect Suggested To Have Tommy John Surgery
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jul 19 2023
rsz 15509056060
MLB
The New York Yankees Have Hit Rock Bottom In The AL East
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 18 2023
Arrow to top