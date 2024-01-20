We explore Baker Mayfield’s player props for this weekends Divisional round and picked out our favourite player prop bets ahead of the Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Baker Mayfield Divisional Round Player Prop Picks vs Detroit Lions

Baker Mayfield over 261.5 passing yards -110

Baker Mayfield over 1.5 passing touchdowns -110

Baker Mayfield first touchdown scorer +700

Baker Mayfield Player Prop Pick 1: Over 261.5 Passing Yards -110 with BetOnline

Baker Mayfield’s passing yard line is 261 yards this weekend, which is a distance the Tampa Bay quarterback has managed to throw in four of his last five games.

Included in those five games was the Buccaneers win over Philadelphia in the Wildcard round last weekend, where Mayfield threw for 337 yards in a passing clinic.

Through the regular season Mayfield averaged 237.9 passing yards per game, but in the post-season he has come alive and could could shine again on Sunday.

Baker Mayfield Player Prop Pick 2: Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns -110 with BetOnline

Most NFL Bookmakers have Mayfield’s passing touchdown prop at 1.5, which we think he might struggle to achieve this weekend against a resilient Lions defence.

Mayfield has two or more passing touchdowns in five of his last six games, including against the Eagles last weekend where he managed to score three in the Wildcard round.

Detroit have allowed over 1.5 touchdowns to be scored against them in each of their last four games.

Baker Mayfield Player Prop Pick 3: First Touchdown Scorer +700 with BetOnline

Mayfield isn’t renown for scoring rushing touchdowns for the Buccaneers and the first touchdown scorer market reflects that, as Baker is priced as a +700 outsider to score first.

The Buccaneers quarterback wasn’t able to score a single touchdown this season using his legs, so scoring in this weekend’s Divisional clash might be a big ask.