Betting on the Super Bowl LVII coin toss is an extremely popular market for NFL bettors ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday night at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona. As well as betting on which side of the coin it will land on, NFL bettors can also wager on which team they think will triumph in the coin toss.
Result of Coin Toss: Odds For Super Bowl LVII
More Americans will be betting on Super Bowl 2023 than ever before. There are so many different avenues to explore when betting on the NFL. One of the biggest prop bets on the market is betting on which team will win the coin toss. NFL bettors can simply bet on whether the coin toss will land on heads or tails at Super Bowl LVII. Alternatively, bettors can wager on whether they think the Chiefs will win the toss, or if it will be the Eagles.
Here are the prices from BetOnline for which team will triumph in the coin toss at Super Bowl LVII.
- Kansas City Chiefs @ -101
- Philadelphia Eagles @ -101
Back The Kansas City Chiefs To Win The Coin Toss At Odds Of -101
Ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday night, be sure to place an exciting prop bet on which side will win the coin toss – Kansas City or Philly.
Prop bets such as this are a bit of light-hearted fun for NFL fans ahead of the Super Bowl each year. Betting on which side will win the coin toss is of course a 50/50 bet. However, historically it has actually been the team from the NFC who have a resounding lead in the coin toss department. NFC teams are 37-18 all-time in winning the toss.
Going by those numbers, backing the NFC team in the Philadelphia Eagles to win the coin toss could be a wise bet. That being said, it’s about time the AFC began to catch up the NFC in winning the coin toss.
Here at SportsLens we are confident that the Kansas City Chiefs will win the coin toss this year. Why? We think the Philadelphia Eagles will become Super Bowl Champions, therefore sticking with the current trend of the team that wins the coin toss goes on to lose the Super Bowl.
Although there is a 50/50 chance as to which team will win the coin toss, the team that has won the coin toss has gone on to lose the Super Bowl on 32 occasions (57%). The team that have won the coin toss have lost the last eight Super Bowl’s.
So, if you are superstitious, it mightn’t be a bad bet wagering on the losing coin toss team to then go on and win the Super Bowl! That is why our betting pick is for the Chiefs to win the toss, but the Eagles to win the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl Coin Toss Historical Stats
Here are some interesting stats to take note of before betting on the coin toss ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
- Tails has historically won this bet the most
- There have been 56 coin tosses in Super Bowl history – Tails has won 52% of the time
- Tails has won the Super Bowl coin toss 29 times (52%)
- Heads has won the Super Bowl coin toss 27 times (48%)
- Heads longest streak is five tosses
- Tails longest streak is four tosses (on three separate occasions)
- The last two Super Bowl coin tosses have been won by Heads
- Philadelphia Eagles have won the Super Bowl coin toss twice and lost both times
- Eagles lost the coin toss in 2017 Super Bowl and won
- Kansas City Chiefs won the coin toss in 2021 Super Bowl and lost
- Chiefs lost the coin toss in 2020 Super Bowl and won
Complete List Of Super Bowl Coin Toss Winners
Below is a list of the complete Super Bowl Coin Toss winners. This list includes which Super Bowl it was, what teams participated, whether heads or tails won the toss, which team won the toss and which team went on to be crowned Super Bowl Champions.
- Super Bowl – Teams – Heads or Tails – Coin Toss Winners – Super Bowl Champions
- LVI – Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals – Heads – Cincinnati – LA Rams
- LV – Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Heads – Kansas City – Tampa Bay
- LIV – Kansas City vs San Francisco – Tails – San Francisco – Kansas City
- LIII – New England vs LA Rams – Heads – LA Rams – New England
- LII – New England vs Philadelphia – Heads – New England – Philadelphia
- LI – Atlanta vs New England – Tails – Atlanta – New England
- L – Carolina vs Denver – Tails – Carolina – Carolina
- XLIX – Seattle vs New England – Tails – Seattle – New England
- XLVIII – Seattle vs Denver – Tails – Seattle – Seattle
- XLVII – Baltimore vs San Francisco – Heads – Baltimore – Baltimore
- XLVI – New England vs NY Giants – Heads – New England – NY Giants
- XLV – Green Bay vs Pittsburgh – Heads – Green Bay – Green Bay
- XLIV – New Orleans vs Indianapolis – Heads – New Orleans – New Orleans
- XLIII – Arizona vs Pittsburgh – Heads – Arizona – Pittsburgh
- XLII – NY Giants vs New England – Tails – NY Giants – NY Giants
- XLI – Chicago vs Indianapolis – Heads – Chicago – Indianapolis
- XL – Seattle vs Pittsburgh – Tails – Seattle – Pittsburgh
- XXXIX – Philadelphia vs New England – Tails – Philadelphia – New England
- XXXVIII – Carolina vs New England – Tails – Carolina – New England
- XXXVII – Tampa Bay vs Oakland – Tails – Tampa Bay – Tampa Bay
- XXXVI – St Louis vs New England – Heads – St Louis – New England
- XXXV – NY Giants vs Baltimore – Tails – NY Giants – Baltimore
- XXXIV – St Louis vs Tennessee – Tails – St Louis – St Louis
- XXXIII – Atlanta vs Denver – Tails – Atlanta – Denver
- XXXII – Green Bay vs Denver – Tails – Green Bay – Denver
- XXXI – New England vs Green Bay – Heads – New England – Green Bay
- XXX – Dallas vs Pittsburgh – Tails – Dallas – Dallas
- XXIX – San Francisco vs San Diego – Heads – San Francisco – San Francisco
- XXVIII – Dallas vs Buffalo – Tails – Dallas – Dallas
- XXVII – Buffalo vs Dallas – Heads – Buffalo – Dallas
- XXVI – Washington v Buffalo – Heads – Washington – Washington
- XXV – Buffalo vs NY Giants – Heads – Buffalo – NY Giants
- XXIV – Denver vs San Francisco – Heads – Denver – San Francisco
- XXIII – San Francisco vs Cincinnati – Tails – San Francisco – San Francisco
- XXII – Washington vs Denver – Heads – Washington – Washington
- XXI – Denver vs NY Giants – Tails – Denver – NY Giants
- XX – Chicago vs New England – Tails – Chicago – Chicago
- XIX – San Francisco vs Miami – Tails – San Francisco – San Francisco
- XVIII – La Raiders vs Washington – Heads – LA Raiders – LA Raiders
- XVII – Miami vs Washington – Tails – Miami – Washington
- XVI – San Francisco vs Cincinnati – Tails – San Francisco – San Francisco
- XV – Philadelphia vs Oakland – Tails – Philadelphia – Oakland
- XIV – LA Rams vs Pittsburgh – Heads – LA Rams – Pittsburgh
- XIII – Dallas vs Pittsburgh – Heads – Dallas – Pittsburgh
- XII – Dallas vs Denver – Heads – Dallas – Dallas
- XI – Oakland vs Minnesota – Tails – Oakland – Oakland
- X – Dallas vs Pittsburgh – Heads – Dallas – Pittsburgh
- IX – Pittsburgh vs Minnesota – Tails – Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh
- VIII – Miami vs Minnesota – Heads – Miami -Miami
- VII – Miami vs Washington – Heads – Miami – Miami
- VI – Miami vs Dallas – Heads – Miami – Dallas
- V – Dallas vs Baltimore – Tails – Dallas – Baltimore
- IV – Minnesota vs Kansas City – Tails – Minnesota – Kansas City
- III – NY Jets vs Baltimore – Heads – NY Jets – NY Jets
- II – Green Bay vs Oakland – Tails – Oakland – Green Bay
- I – Green Bay vs Kansas City – Heads – Green Bay – Green Bay
Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:
- 🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs
- 📅 Date: February 12, 2023
- 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST
- 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App
- 🏟 Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- 🎲 Odds: Eagles -1.5 | KC +1.5
How To Bet On Super Bowl LVII
- Create a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2000
- Receive your free bet of up to $1000
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
1.
$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Claim Offer
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.