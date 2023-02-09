Betting on the Super Bowl LVII coin toss is an extremely popular market for NFL bettors ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday night at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona. As well as betting on which side of the coin it will land on, NFL bettors can also wager on which team they think will triumph in the coin toss.

Result of Coin Toss: Odds For Super Bowl LVII

More Americans will be betting on Super Bowl 2023 than ever before. There are so many different avenues to explore when betting on the NFL. One of the biggest prop bets on the market is betting on which team will win the coin toss. NFL bettors can simply bet on whether the coin toss will land on heads or tails at Super Bowl LVII. Alternatively, bettors can wager on whether they think the Chiefs will win the toss, or if it will be the Eagles.

Here are the prices from BetOnline for which team will triumph in the coin toss at Super Bowl LVII.

Kansas City Chiefs @ -101

Philadelphia Eagles @ -101

Back The Kansas City Chiefs To Win The Coin Toss At Odds Of -101

Ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday night, be sure to place an exciting prop bet on which side will win the coin toss – Kansas City or Philly.

Prop bets such as this are a bit of light-hearted fun for NFL fans ahead of the Super Bowl each year. Betting on which side will win the coin toss is of course a 50/50 bet. However, historically it has actually been the team from the NFC who have a resounding lead in the coin toss department. NFC teams are 37-18 all-time in winning the toss.

Going by those numbers, backing the NFC team in the Philadelphia Eagles to win the coin toss could be a wise bet. That being said, it’s about time the AFC began to catch up the NFC in winning the coin toss.

Here at SportsLens we are confident that the Kansas City Chiefs will win the coin toss this year. Why? We think the Philadelphia Eagles will become Super Bowl Champions, therefore sticking with the current trend of the team that wins the coin toss goes on to lose the Super Bowl.

Although there is a 50/50 chance as to which team will win the coin toss, the team that has won the coin toss has gone on to lose the Super Bowl on 32 occasions (57%). The team that have won the coin toss have lost the last eight Super Bowl’s.

So, if you are superstitious, it mightn’t be a bad bet wagering on the losing coin toss team to then go on and win the Super Bowl! That is why our betting pick is for the Chiefs to win the toss, but the Eagles to win the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Historical Stats

Here are some interesting stats to take note of before betting on the coin toss ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Tails has historically won this bet the most

There have been 56 coin tosses in Super Bowl history – Tails has won 52% of the time

Tails has won the Super Bowl coin toss 29 times (52%)

Heads has won the Super Bowl coin toss 27 times (48%)

Heads longest streak is five tosses

Tails longest streak is four tosses (on three separate occasions)

The last two Super Bowl coin tosses have been won by Heads

Philadelphia Eagles have won the Super Bowl coin toss twice and lost both times

Eagles lost the coin toss in 2017 Super Bowl and won

Kansas City Chiefs won the coin toss in 2021 Super Bowl and lost

Chiefs lost the coin toss in 2020 Super Bowl and won

Complete List Of Super Bowl Coin Toss Winners

Below is a list of the complete Super Bowl Coin Toss winners. This list includes which Super Bowl it was, what teams participated, whether heads or tails won the toss, which team won the toss and which team went on to be crowned Super Bowl Champions.