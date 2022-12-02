You can back our World Cup USA vs Netherlands betting tip using cryptocurrency when you join new bitcoin Sportsbook Lucky Block, plus get 15% cashback on any losses after first 7 days.
How To Bet On USA vs Netherlands With Cryptocurrency
You can place bets on USA vs Netherlands, who are playing on Saturday in a crucial World Cup ‘last 16’ match, by using new Crypto Sportsbook Lucky Block. Just join up below in less than a minute, there’s also no annoying KYC checks, plus you get 15% back on any losses over the first 7 days!
See our simple 1-2-3 steps to sign-up.
- Sign up HERE with Lucky Block
- Make an initial deposit using your chosen cryptocurrency
- Start betting on the World Cup 2022, including USA vs Netherlands
Top 5 Crypto Betting Sites For World Cup 2022
READ ON: To See Our USA vs Netherlands Tip and Match Stats
15% Cashback On Any Net Losses From First 7 Days
New Lucky Block customers can also take advantage of their welcome offer that gives a 15% cashback on any net losses over the first 7 days.
So, on the 8th day of betting, all you need to do is get in touch the Lucky Block customer service team and they will arrange your cashback (15%), should your net betting be in the negative.
Lucky Block Key Terms
- 15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days
- The day you join is considered ‘day one’
- Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ([email protected]) to claim your 15% cashback
- No net losses after day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback
USA vs Netherlands Tip and Match Stats
See below the key match stats for Saturday’s World Cup fixture between USA and Netherlands. Use these stats to find new betting angles into the game or use our ‘BIG STAT’ USA vs Netherlands tip to place a bet on the game using your new cryptocurrency Sportsbook account with Lucky Block.
USA vs Netherlands Match Betting
|Saturday, December 3rd 2022
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|USA
|1.99
|Draw
|3.45
|NETHERLANDS
|4.40
The last time USA and the Netherlands faced-off it ended in a 4-3 thriller in favour of the USNMT.
They meet again on Saturday in a World Cup ‘last 16’ match with the prize a place in the quarter-finals for the winner.
Netherlands are the match betting favorites @ 1.99 with Lucky Block, with the draw 3.45 and USA @ 4.44, but our match stats suggest we could be in for a low-scoring match.
7 of USA’s last 8 matches have gone UNDER 2.5 GOALS, while ALL of the Netherland’s last five games have also seen 2 or less goals scored. You can back Under 2.5 Goals with Lucky Block @ 1.61.
See below some more key USA vs Netherlands match stats that might point you in the direction of some more bets for the big World Cup game.
USA vs Netherlands Match Stats
- FIFA World Rankings, USA 16, Netherlands 8
- Met 5 times before, Netherlands 4, Draws 0, USA 1
- Last met (Int Friendly 2015), Netherlands 3-4 USA
USA Match Stats
- USA have won just 1 in their last 6 games
- USA have scored just 3 goals in their last 6 games
- USA have drawn 5 of their last 8 games (3 have been 0-0)
- 7 of USA’s last 8 games went UNDER 2.5 GOALS
- Both teams DIDN’T score in 13 of USA’s last 16 games
- Christian Pulisic has scored 22 goals (53 caps)
Netherlands Match Stats
- Netherlands are 19 games unbeaten
- Netherlands have conceded just 1 goal in their last 5 games
- Both teams DIDN’T score in 4 of Netherland’s last 5 games
- All of Netherland’s last 5 games went UNDER 2.5 GOALS
- Netherlands have scored in their last 18 games
- Top Scorer: Memphis Depay 42 goals, 84 caps
RELATED: FIFA World Cup Bitcoin Betting Sites – Best Crypto Betting Sites, Markets & Tips
What Cryptocurrencies Can I Use To Bet On The World Cup?
With Lucky Block, crypto holders will be able to choose from a wide range of options when it comes to using their currencies on the World Cup.
Aside from popular cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano, Lucky Block customers have four other options when it comes to available wagering coins. See the full list of cryptocurrency options below:
- Bitcoin (BTC)
- Bitcoin Cash (BTC)
- Ethereum (ETH)
- Tether (USDT)
- Litecoin (LTC)
- Dogecoin (DOGE)
- Cardano (ADA)
Learn How To Deposit And Bet With Crypto On The World Cup
- Sign up to Lucky Block
- Select your cryptocurrency to deposit with from the dropdown menu
- Deposit into your account and start betting on the World Cup
Unlike a handful of other crypto casinos, Lucky Block does not charge any fees on deposits or withdrawals, but be wary of provider or mining fees which will be dependent on the currency you are using.
There may also be a small waiting period as the transaction goes through a series of blockchain confirmations – see below for how it varies between currency options.
|Currency
|BTC
|BCH
|LTC
|DOGE
|ETH
|USDT
|ADA
|Network
|Bitcoin
|Bitcoin Cash
|Litecoin
|Dogecoin
|ERC20
|OMNI
|Cardano
|Confirmations
|1
|6
|6
|6
|10
|2
|15
|Avg time
|10 mins to 1 hr
|15s to 5 mins
|2 mins to 8 mins
|~1 minute
|15s to 5 mins
|~5mins
|5mins to 10mins
Is There a Minimum Deposit?
The minimum deposit depends on the currency used – see the table below:
|Currency
|BTC
|BCH
|LTC
|DOGE
|ETH
|USDT (OMNI)
|ADA
|Minimum Deposit
|0.0001
|0.001
|0.01
|1
|0.01
|0.0001
|1
It is also worth noting that if you can deposit using fiat currency if you’re in a valid geo, just select the method from the dropdown menu.
Lucky Block Sportsbook Review:
The launch of Lucky Block’s casino and sportsbook has been widely anticipated by keen bettors and crypto holders, and their multi-faceted offerings from a gaming and gambling perspective means there are plenty of ways to bulk out your wallet.
Their extensive sportsbook is home to 35+ categories, with everything from soccer, football and basketball to F1, cricket and 15 eSports.
15% Cashback On First 7-Day Losses
As mentioned, customers will also be able to benefit from Lucky Block’s generous welcome offering for users who suffer a net loss by the end of their first week.
Simply get in contact with Lucky Block’s support team, let them know which cryptocurrency you are wagering with and they will be able to claim your 15% cashback.
Lucky Block Key Terms
- 15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days
- Day one is the date you registered
- Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ([email protected]) to claim your 15% cashback
- 15% cashback only applies to customers with a net loss
Related Articles
- Best Crypto Casinos with Cashback Offers
-
FIFA World Cup Bitcoin Betting Sites – Best Crypto Betting Sites, Markets & Tips
-
Lucky Block Casino and Sportsbook Set To Compete With Stake.com
- Best Crypto Betting Sites