Baby Giraffe Predicts Kansas City Chiefs To Win Super Bowl

Joe Lyons
2 min read
A baby giraffe at Blank Park Zoo in Iowa has predicted that the Kansas City Chiefs will beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The zoo said that five-month-old Bakari did not make his decision lightly and spent a considerable amount of time reflecting before choosing the Kansas City Chiefs.

“After a few minutes, keepers let Zola (Bakari’s mother) in on the fun and she went straight to the Kansas City logo, signifying her choice.

“This gave Bakari the courage needed to pick Kansas City as well.”

Animals at Blank Park Zoo have been correctly predicting Super Bowls for years – 10-year-old amur tiger Misha opted for the Los Angeles Rams instead of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022.

Both team logos were pressed upon the glass and scented with the same perfume so that the decision was not influenced externally, however Misha’s expertise ensured a correct choice.

According to NFL betting sites, the odds are against baby giraffe Bakari – favoring the Philadelphia Eagles by 1.5 points ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

The Chiefs enter the market as underdogs despite winning a Lombardi Trophy in 2020 as Patrick Mahomes took home Super Bowl MVP with an impressive statline: 26/42, 286 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT.

There is certainly value in backing Kansas City at +105 on the money line with BetOnline, especially considering that animals at Blank Park Zoo have correctly predicted nine of the last 12 Super Bowls.

The clash at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona kicks-off at 6:30pm EST with two black quarterbacks going head-to-head for the first time in Super Bowl history in Jalen Hurts and Mahomes.

Alongside Bakari, many different programs have also been making their Super Bowl predictions – such as the official EA Sports Madden 23 simulator which finished as a 31-17 Eagles win.

West Virginia governor Jim Justice’s dog also had their say, declaring a 41-27 win for the Chiefs.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
