Azerbaijan will be looking to pick up their first win of the World Cup qualifiers when they take on the Republic of Ireland this week.

The two sides meet on Saturday at 17:00 pm BST.

Neither side have managed to pick up a win in Group A so far and they will be desperate for the three points here.

Azerbaijan vs Republic of Ireland team news

Seamus Coleman is ruled out with an injury for the Irish.

Azerbaijan possible starting line-up: Mahammadaliyev; Medvedev, Badalov, Haghverdi, Krivotsyuk; Mahmudov, Garayev, Bayramov; Alasgarov, Ghorbani, Ozobic

Republic of Ireland possible starting line-up: Bazunu; Omobamidele, Duffy, Egan; Doherty, Hourihane, Hendrick, McClean; Robinson; Parrott, Idah

Azerbaijan vs Republic of Ireland form guide

Azerbaijan are coming into this game on the back of four defeats in their last six matches across all competitions. Meanwhile, Ireland have picked up four draws in their last six matches across all competitions.

The last time these two sides met back in September the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Azerbaijan vs Republic of Ireland betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Azerbaijan vs Republic of Ireland from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Azerbaijan – 13/10

• Draw – 11/5

• Republic of Ireland – 12/5

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10

• Under – 9/13

Azerbaijan vs Republic of Ireland prediction

Both teams will fancy their chances of picking up all three points here and this should be a close contest. Ireland are in slightly better form and they have made themselves difficult to beat recently. The away side are likely to grind out a win here.

Prediction: Ireland win.

