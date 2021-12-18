Striving hard to pick up the sixth consecutive victory, AZ Alkmaar will face Willem II on 19th December 2021, Sunday.

Match Info:

Kick-off: 00:00, AFAS Stadion

AZ Alkmaar vs Willem II Preview

AZ Alkmaar successfully got a 4-1 victory against Heracles in the home clash. Evangelos Pavlidis, Jesper Karlsson, and Yusuf Barasi were the main goal scorers for the winning team.

On the other hand, Willem II was defeated in the match against Cambuur at Koning Willem II Stadion, by a 3-1 scoreline. However, Willem II managed to get four shots on target and 42% possession in this Eredivisie match.

Last but not the least, AZ Alkmaar won the match against Willem II by a 1-0 scoreline at Koning Willem II Stadion.

AZ Alkmaar vs Willem II Team News

Fredrik Midtsjø, Jelle Duin, and Hakon Evjen are injured for AZ Alkmaar. Whereas Willem II has reported injuries of Emil Bergström, Freek Heerkens, Robbin Ruiter, and Wesley Spieringhs.

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Vindahl; Wijndal, Martins Indi, Chatzidiakos, Sugawara; Midtsjo, Reijnders, De Wit; Karlsson, Pavlidis, Gudmundsson

Willem II possible starting lineup:

Wellenreuther; Owusu, Jenssen, Michelis, Kohn; Saddiki, Llonch; Saglam, Kohlert, Nunnely; Okyere Wriedt

AZ Alkmaar vs Willem II Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for AZ Alkmaar vs Willem II from Bet365:

Match Winner

AZ: 3/10

Draw: 19/4

Willem II: 8/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 3/5

Under: 8/5

AZ Alkmaar vs Willem II Prediction

The hosts are on a four-match winning streak, while the visitors have lost seven consecutive games. In this match, Willem II is most likely to lose the game. Consequently, most football betting sites predict that AZ Alkmaar will win the match.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar to win at 3/10.

Bet on AZ Alkmaar to win at 3/10 with bet365.

