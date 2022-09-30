Awesome Again Stakes 2022 Betting Offer For $750 Horse Racing Free Bet From Everygame

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

A small but select field line-up for the Awesome Again Stakes at Santa Anita this Saturday, with Country Grammer one of the big names on show



Awesome Again Stakes 2022: When Is The Race?



Run over a trip of 1m 1f, this Grade One race is staged at Santa Anita racecourse in California. First run in 1982, the event was originally called the Goodwood Handicap, but renamed in 2012 in honour of 1998 Breeders’ Cup Classic winner – Awesome Again.

📅Date: Saturday October 1, 2022

🏇Racetrack: Santa Anita

💰 Purse: $300,000

DID YOU KNOW? The Bob Baffert Barn Has Won The Awesome Again Stakes 7 Times – He Runs Country Grammer on Saturday.

RELATED: Awesome Again Stakes 2022 Tips: Country Grammer The ‘Write’ Pick

Awesome Again 2022 Betting Guide: Country Grammer To Get Full Marks



Country Grammer, who is trained by Bob Baffert and won the 2022 Dubai World Cup this season, will be a leading hope ahead of Saturday’s Grade 1 Awesome Again Stakes, despite getting trounced by the classy Flightline when last seen in the TVG Pacific Classic Stakes at Del Mar on Sept 4 (watch again below).

The Bob Baffert team, love to target Saturday’s Awesome Again Stakes – they’ve won the gold medal seven successes over the years, including 12 months ago with Medina Spirit (watch at the bottom of this page).

Watch Country Grammer Finishing Second In The 2022 Pacific Classic

Country Grammer was beaten a staggering 19 lengths last time in the Pacific Classic, but as we know the winner (Flightline) looks the next big wonder horse in the making and is the top-rated horse in the world at the moment. He’s also the clear favorite for the Breeders’ Cup Classic (@ 1/2 with Everygame ), so, as strange as it sounds, it probably wasn’t a bad run to even be beaten 19 lengths there!

The Baffert runner wasn’t the only one to see the back of Flightline that day with other Awesome Again Stakes possible runners Royal Ship (3rd) and Express Train (4th) in-behind too.

Therefore, with no Flightline entered here, we can expect the three mentioned to have a good battle, but with Country Grammer managing to pull 7 lengths clear of Royal Ship (3rd), then the Baffert runner looks to hold the aces and gets the verdict to give Baffert an eighth success in this Santa Anita Grade 1.

Recent Awesome Again Stakes Winners

2021 – MEDINA SPIRIT

2020 – IMPROBABLE

2019 – MONGOLIAN GROOM

2018 – ACCELERATE

2017 – MUBTAAHIJ

2016 – CALIFORNIA CHROME

2015 – SMOOTH ROLLER

Watch Medina Spirit Winning The 2021 Awesome Again Stakes

See below the best four Sportsbooks where you can place your Horse Racing bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $5,625 to use on any of the US horse racing action.